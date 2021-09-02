Lincoln County Says So Long To Summer 2021

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lincoln County residents and visitors from both near and far wasted no time gathering for celebrations throughout the summer of 2021.

The Lincoln County News staff captured it all in pictures — and stories — from small family moments to big town-wide celebrations. Gathered here are the highlights of a summer well spent, and well deserved after over a year of limitations that impacted everything from how close people could be to each other to the overall size of gatherings.

Maine’s state of civil emergency ended on June 30, after nearly 18 months of restrictions enacted to safeguard Maine citizens during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Even before that milestone, the requirement to wear masks was lifted on May 24, just in time for Memorial Day and all the summer fun of the season.

Events in Lincoln County included everything from annual high school graduations and Little League baseball games to Memorial Day and Fourth of July ceremonies, all held in person after a year of cancellations or creative socially distant ways to mark the occasions.

Smaller and more intimate local events made a full return as well, including Wiscasset Art Walk. The monthly gathering featured local art galleries, artists, musicians, and street performers.

Jefferson Fire and Rescue’s chicken barbecue served loyal patrons in July. And the rubber duckies raced again in the Rubber Ducky Race, this year held by Old Bristol Historical Society.

A 17th-century living history encampment returned to Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site in July. And the curtains went up on live, in-person performances by both River Company and Heartwood Regional Theater for the first time since 2019.

North Nobleboro Day returned to Upper East Pond Road in August, featuring Debbie Myers and Red Neck Rodeo and a chicken barbecue rivaled only by Jefferson Fire and Rescue. Fortunately, the two events do not need to compete.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee hosted its first mass gathering since COVID-19, bringing back the beloved Family Fun Day Lobster Bake in Waldoboro.

August also welcomed new events to the cultural scene. Wiscasset christened its first Schoonerfest, a celebration of the town’s shipbuilding history. And Lincoln County Historical Association issued passports for a Bicentennial Plus One tour of historic sites in celebration of Maine’s bicentennial one year later.

In between, people enjoyed picnics at Pemaquid and at tables lining the municipal lot in Damariscotta, picked blueberries in Somerville, painted en plein air in Bremen, and enjoyed everything Lincoln County had to offer in the summer of 2021.

For more summer highlights, go to lcnme.com or find The Lincoln County News on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

