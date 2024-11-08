Lincoln County Voters Favor Incumbents at the Polls

After polls closed Tuesday, Nov. 5, it appears Democrats will maintain their hold on the two Senate seats, according to unofficial results.

Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, defeated Jeffrey K. Pierce, R-Dresden, and Suzanne Andresen, I-West Bath, to represent Senate District 24, which consists of Dresden as well as all of Sagadahoc County. Tepler, who previously served in the Maine House from 2014-2022, will succeed term-limited Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic.

“I am absolutely honored to have gained the trust of the voters of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden in Lincoln County,” Tepler said. “Following my previous Legislative service, I look forward to the responsibility and challenge of serving in the Maine Senate. I intend to continue to champion health care and prescription drug reform, protect women’s health care and reproductive rights, and ensure full funding for our local schools.”

In Senate District 13, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, defeated challenger Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 13,661-11,114 to earn a second term. Senate District 13 consists of Lincoln County, except Dresden, plus Washington and Windsor.

“I am very honored to be given the opportunity to go back to Augusta again to represent (Senate) District 13,” Reny said. “I got some good work started and I’m looking forward to seeing it through.”

Reny was one of six incumbents voters reelected to represent some part of Lincoln County, joining Rep. Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro; Rep. Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle; Rep. Holly B. Stover, D-Boothbay; Rep. Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea; and Rep. Katrina J. Smith, R-Palermo.

Simmons defeated challenger Jennifer Stone, D-Waldoboro, 3,074-2,337 to be reelected to represent House District 45, which comprises Bremen, Louds Island, and Waldoboro in Lincoln County, as well as Friendship and Washington. Simmons, who served in the Maine House from 2016-2018, was elected to represent House District 45 in a June 2023 special election after the resignation of former Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro.

“I’d just like to thank everybody for coming out to vote, and I mean everybody. I’m looking forward to going back to Augusta and getting the state back on track,” Simmons said the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6.

In House District 46, Crafts defeated Mary Lou J. Daxland, R-Newcastle, 4,111-2,182 to earn a third term. House District 46 consists of Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have earned the strong support of my constituents and neighbors … I look forward to getting good work done in Augusta,” Crafts said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Stover will return to the Maine House for a fourth term after defeating challenger James William Hunt III, R-Southport, 3,978-2,095 in the race for House District 48. The district comprises Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

Lemelin will serve a third term after defeating Judy Tunkle, D-Dresden, 3,239-2,230 to represent House District 53, which consists of Dresden, Chelsea, Pittston, and Randolph.

In a rematch from 2022, Smith defeated Pamela J. Swift, D-Palermo, 3,452-1,932 to represent House District 62. This will be Swift’s second term representing the district, which comprises Hibberts Gore and Somerville in Lincoln County, as well as China, Palermo, and Windsor.

“I’m just really thankful for the overwhelming support from my community. Winning by 64% of the vote, I am really encouraged by their support. I hope to go back to the state house and make a difference for the people of Maine.” Smith said.

Wayne K. Farrin, D-Jefferson, was the only challenger to emerge victorious, defeating Rep. Ed Polewarczyk, R-Wiscasset, to represent House District 47 by a vote of 3,041-2,880, according to unofficial results.

“I am very excited to be the winner of House District 47. Ed Polewarczyk is a gentleman who ran a great race. I am looking forward to getting to work in Augusta and representing everyone in my district,” Farrin said.

In uncontested elections, Lincoln County Judge of Probate William Avantaggio, D-Bremen, will return for a third term.

Voters elected David Levesque, D-Newcastle, to represent District 3 on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. Levesque will replace Mary Trescot, D-Damariscotta, who did not seek reelection to represent Alna, Damariscotta, Dresden, Jefferson, Newcastle, Somerville, Whitefield, and Hibberts Gore.

Evan Goodkowsky, D-Wiscasset, will represent District 1 on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. Longtime Commissioner Hamilton Meserve, R-Westport Island, did not seek reelection. The district comprises Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, Westport Island, and Wiscasset.

In national and congressional races, Lincoln County voters backed Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump 13,110-10,309. The Associated Press declared Trump the victor early Nov. 6 after he garnered 277 Electoral College votes.

Incumbents U.S. Sen. Angus King and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree handily defeated their respective challengers in Lincoln County.

Republican Demi Kouzounas received 7,613 votes to Independent King’s 12,739. Democrat David Costello received 2,275.

Republican Ronald C. Russell received 9,807 votes in Lincoln County to Pingree’s 13,059.

All results are unofficial until certified by Maine’s secretary of state.

