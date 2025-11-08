Lincoln Theater Reopens With 1930s-Inspired Gala After Two Months of Renovations

After closing two months ago for renovations, Lincoln Theater, at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, reopened its doors with a gala celebration and screening of the movie “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.”

The renovations were completed in the lead up to the theater’s 150th anniversary in January 2026. According to Executive Director Christina Belknap, the decision to pursue renovations for the theater began in 2021, when the theater reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest change the theater wanted to make was to dedicate the lobby to Andrew Fenniman, who served as the executive director from 2010-2021.

“He came in and kind of revamped the (theater), started the membership process, and really got the theater up and running to where it is now,” Belknap said. “The lobby will be a thank-you to him.”

The lobby now has an updated color scheme. The former blue tones have been replaced with shades of reds, golds, and neutral grays and new carpet has been installed with the goal of having the lobby better match the auditorium, according to Belknap.

New ceiling tiles have been installed in the annex to further extend the new color scheme, and new light fixtures have been added to the lobby, including flexible recessed lighting to brighten the space and highlight displays or event tables.

The concessions stand also underwent upgrades. A self-serve refrigerator has been added, allowing customers quicker access to sodas and other beverages to help lines move faster, according to Belknap. The theater also has a larger popcorn machine to accommodate larger crowds and a new refrigerator behind the counter for alcoholic beverages.

The theater closed for renovations on Sept. 1 after its summer shows.

“We had a busy summer, and we closed out August with a live musical production,” Belknap said. “The easiest transition for us after that was to close.”

The reopening gala was sponsored by Drum & Drum Real Estate, of Damariscotta, who also sponsors the Classic Film Club at the theater.

Theatergoers who dressed in costume received a free ticket to the event, and many rose to the occasion, dressing in 1930s-inspired outfits, or costumes that represent characters in the movie.

The Kingfisher & the Queen in Damariscotta donated a vintage suitcase filled with 1930s-inspired items to be raffled off.

“I’ve been a huge fan of ‘Downton Abbey,’” Jim Drum, the president of Drum & Drum Real Estate said. “I think I’ve seen every single episode and any repeats, all of the movies. When I found out that the theater was going to be remodeling the lobby, I thought it would be the perfect opening to have the ‘Downton Abbey’ film.”

Drum said he hired 2 Sugar Mama’s, a home bakery in Bristol, to bake sweets for the event, and worked with Charles Harris from Indian Trail Antiques in Newcastle to coordinate bringing an antique car to sit outside the theater.

“It was just a chance to have a great evening and open the theater,” Drum said. “It’s been a really wonderful evening, and more people showed up in costume than I imagined.”

In addition to the screening of the film, the reopening of the theater was the kickoff of the Met Live in HD series with a screening of the opera “La Sonnambula” by the composer Vincenzo Bellini that afternoon, with a pre-opera talk from Dr. Morton Achter.

“We are a really successful theater, which is not something that all theaters can say,” Belknap said. “I think in Maine, especially these historic theaters, are so supported by our communities that we’re able to take risks and do programming that we hope people will like, but we’re not sure.”

Belknap said she was encouraged by the turnout and enthusiastic reaction to the renovations, and is looking forward to the theater’s new season.

“We hoped people would want to dress up and come out and celebrate, and it’s been absolutely tremendous. So we’ll continue to try new things, and hopefully people will come. I think we’re going to have a really good year.”

For more information, call 563-3424 or go to lincolntheater.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

