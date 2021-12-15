LincolnHealth Sees Another Record in Positive Cases

For the second week in a row, LincolnHealth saw a record-setting number of positive COVID-19 cases, according to LincolnHealth spokesperson John Martins.

From Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, LincolnHealth tested 840 individuals for COVID-19 with 114 positive results, for a positivity rate of 13.6%, up from 13.1% the week prior.

Both the number of positive tests is the highest on record to date, but the percent positivity rate is lower than that of last week, 14.2%, due to the number of tests increasing from 636 to 840 conducted this week.

Cases in those under the age of 18 also surged, as the case count rose from 25 last week to 36 this week. The number of breakthrough cases, or positive cases among fully vaccinated individuals, also rose to 36, or 32% of new cases.

LincolnHealth has changed its visitation policy, effective Wednesday, Dec. 15. Regular adult patients may not have visitors in inpatient or outpatient areas and pediatric patients may have two visitors over the age of 18 in inpatient areas once a day and one parent or guardian in outpatient areas.

Obstetric inpatients may have two visitors over the age of 18 once per day and ICU patients may have family members over the age of 18 once per day. Cases with end-of-life care patients and patients requiring special assistance will be managed by the hospital’s care team.

Adults may not have visitors in the emergency department unless there is social distancing space available for two parents or guardians.

COVID-19 positive patients may not have visitors.

LincolnHealth has also begun its second round of vaccinations for students aged 5-11 in schools, and the hospital is considering offering more clinics outside of schools. Martins said that LincolnHealth has delivered over 1,600 doses to students and additional booster shots to staff members.

On Nov. 2, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Pfizer’s vaccine for children is available in a two-dose series, and is administered in a lower dose than the vaccine for adolescents and adults. Just like adults, doses will be administered 21 days apart.

To make an appointment for a child at the Watson Center, call 633-1934.

Boosters are now available for ages 16-17.

LincolnHealth is continuing to provide booster shots Monday through Friday in the Watson Health Center. Boosters are available by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.mainehealth.org/booster or by calling 877-780-7545. Those registering will need to provide the date of their final COVID-19 shot.

Martins said that booster appointments have slowed in recent weeks and that there is space available in the next week for those age 16 or older to get their boosters.

Those who received a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months after their initial series. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

LincolnHealth’s Respiratory Care Clinic, currently located at the Van Winkle Center, will be moving to the parking lot outside of the Arrowsmith Building at 40 Belvedere Road in Damariscotta to direct some traffic away from the hospital. Staff will begin conducting testing by appointment at the new location on Monday, Dec. 20 by appointment only.

In other news, Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus closed the town office on Tuesday, Dec. 14 due to an employee testing positive. The office reopened on Dec. 15 with town office staff who had not been exposed.

According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data through Dec. 14, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 2,419 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus — 2,019 confirmed cases and 400 probable.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths in the last week, leaving the total at 10 in the county.

An estimate of the number of people with an active infection of COVID-19 can be made using the number of cases identified within two weeks from the latest data updated on Dec. 2. Active infections are at 177, up from 143 the prior week and 162 two weeks prior.

According to a graph maintained by the Bangor Daily News, masking is recommended in Lincoln County and every other county in Maine.

The U.S. CDC is recommending that people wear face coverings indoors if there is “substantial transmission” of the coronavirus in a county, defined as a weekly case rate of 50 or more cases per 100,000 people.

According to Maine CDC data current as of Nov. 30, for the total population, Lincoln County has a “moderate to high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 193,628.53.

The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine CDC.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 25,499, or 73.62%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 26,206, or 75.67%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 64,062 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 2,052 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 12,357 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents, up 1,583 doses from last week.

The vaccine is being provided through all of LincolnHealth’s primary care practices, as well as a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to a database maintained by the Maine CDC, vaccine appointments can be requested at Hannaford in Damariscotta, Walgreens in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Nathan’s Pharmacy in Boothbay Harbor, and Community Pharmacy in Waldoboro.

Patients of Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills can call 549-7581 to make an appointment for a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Hannaford, go to hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/schedulevaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

To schedule an appointment at Community Pharmacy, go to communityrx.com/covid-19.

To schedule an appointment at Nathan’s Pharmacy, call 315-2280.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the seven-day average positivity rate for Maine is 10.14%, up from 7.6% last week.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of Tuesday, the Maine CDC has reported 132,884 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 7,511 from the week before. Of those cases, 37,708 are probable.

There have been 3,252 hospitalizations in the state. There have been 1,378 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including 22 reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 992.9 per 10,000 people, up from 936.7 last week.

Maine reported 1,504 new cases on Wednesday, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day, along with two additional deaths.

