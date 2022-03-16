LincolnHealth Sees Slight Rise in Cases for the First Time in Weeks

After reports of decreasing COVID-19 numbers from LincolnHealth in the prior six weeks, the hospital saw increases in tests and positive cases last week, according to an email from LincolnHealth spokesperson John Martins.

Of the 269 tests conducted from March 7 to March 13, there were 36 positive cases for a positivity rate of 13.38%, up from 14 and 5.67% the week prior.

While this technically represents a more than 150% increase in positive cases, the number of positive cases is still relatively low. By comparison, two months ago LincolnHealth conducted 1,146 tests and registered 277 positive cases for a positivity rate of 24.17%.

Of the positive cases recorded in the last week, 18, or 50%, received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination; there were 11 positive cases for those under the age of 18.

“Despite these numbers moving in the wrong direction, we’re pleased to see the number of positive individuals in the double digits, compared to triple digits throughout January,” Martins said.

Additionally, visitors at LincolnHealth facilities are still required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. At times, visitors may need to leave and come back another time due to a lack of available space.

“We apologize for this inconvenience, but we are following the best practices for keeping our team, patients, and visitors safe,” Martins said.

LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus continues to struggle with bed availability. Martins said that, on Monday night, there were several transfers due to a lack of available beds at the hospital.

The booster clinic at the Watson Health Center on the Miles Campus is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for appointments and walk-ins. Booster appointments can be made at vaccine.mainehealth.org or by calling 877-780-7545. Those registering will need to provide the date of their last COVID-19 shot.

Those who received a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months after their initial series. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended after two or more months.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Lincoln Medical Partners Primary Care Office in Damariscotta. Pediatric patients do not need to schedule special appointments.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11 is available in a two-dose series and is administered in a lower dose than the vaccine for adolescents and adults. Just like adults, doses will be administered 21 days apart.

According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data through March 15, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 5,100 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 4,301 confirmed cases and 799 probable.

There has been one COVID-19-related death reported in the last week, bringing the total to 32 in the county.

Lincoln County has a “moderate to high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 215,514.258.

The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 26,438, or 76.34%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 27,238, or 78.65%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 71,303 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 103 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 17,627 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents, up 58 doses from last week.

The vaccine is being provided through all of LincolnHealth’s primary care practices, as well as a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to a database maintained by the Maine CDC, vaccine appointments can be requested at Hannaford in Damariscotta, Walgreens in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Nathan’s Pharmacy in Boothbay Harbor, and Community Pharmacy in Waldoboro.

Patients of Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills can call 549-7581 to make an appointment for a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Hannaford, go to hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/schedulevaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

To schedule an appointment at Community Pharmacy, go to communityrx.com/covid-19.

To schedule an appointment at Nathan’s Pharmacy, call 315-2280.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the seven-day average positivity rate for Maine is 3.75%, down from 4.12% last week.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of March 16, the Maine CDC has reported 232,953 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 1,666 from the week before. Of those cases, 64,344 are probable.

There have been 4,471 hospitalizations in the state. There have been 2,167 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including 29 reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 1.740.5 per 10,000 people, up from 1,728.1 last week.

