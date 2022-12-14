LincolnHealth Sees Slight Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Mirroring National Trends

LincolnHealth saw a slight surge in cases of COVID-19 this past week, with a positivity rate of 9.92%, up from 1.8% last week.

“As with national trends, a bit of a surge,” LincolnHealth spokesperson John Martins said by email.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, LincolnHealth performed 133 total COVID-19 tests with 13 positives, for the positivity rate of 9.92%. There were two case reported in people under the age of 18. This is the seventh week in a row that the positivity rate has been in single digits.

LincolnHealth offers the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 6 months and older.

Martins has urged people to get their flu shot and bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, which contains components of the original COVID-19 strain as well as the omicron variant.

For more information, people can contact their primary care physician or visit vaccine.mainehealth.org.

Community transmission, which is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and describes the amount of COVID-19 spread in a community, is listed as “moderate.” This metric is used by healthcare facilities to determine infection control intervention, Martins has said.

The community level, which describes the impact of COVID-19 on communities, is “low” for Lincoln County and has stayed there since the levels were first determined. Community levels are calculated using the number of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

MaineHealth is maintaining a database of COVID-19 information that can be accessed at mainehealth.org/coronavirus-COVID-19/what-to-do.

The health system also recommends staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19 in the event of symptoms or contact with a COVID-19-positive person, and seeking care when necessary.

According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data current through Tuesday, Dec. 13, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 6,659 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 5,563 confirmed cases and 1,096 probable. The number of deaths in Lincoln County residents rose by one to 42.

The number of residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rose by two to 112.

Lincoln County has a “moderate to high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 265,733.09. The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 27,235, or 78.64%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 27,951, or 80.70%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 92,034 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 447 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 36,848 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of Dec. 13, the Maine CDC has reported 301,560 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 2,294 from the week before. Of those cases, 85,975 are probable.

There have been 6,429 hospitalizations in the state, including 51 reported in the past week. There have been 2,777 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including 25 reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 2,270.3 per 10,000 people, up from 2,260.8 last week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

