The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

LincolnHealth Welcomes First Baby of 2023 Submitted article

at

Parents Kasey and Zachary Dow, of Waldoboro, celebrate the birth of their son, Jude Owen Dow, who was born at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. He was likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023. (Photo courtesy LincolnHealth)

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023.

Dow weighed 8 pounds, 1/2 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

He is the son of Kasey and Zachary Dow, of Waldoboro. The couple had planned for a home birth, but a complication brought them to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Kasey Dow endured 28 1/2 hours of labor before the baby arrived. He is the couple’s first child.

“He’s perfectly fine and super strong,” Kasey Dow said. “We are just so happy.”

As for the fact that their son is likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, Zachary Dow said “Well, that’s just icing on the cake.”

 

 

