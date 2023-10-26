Local Law Enforcement Visible and Vigilant After Lewiston Shooting

Lincoln County law enforcement agencies are making an extra effort to be visible as responders across the state remain on high alert following a mass casualty shooting event in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are currently searching for Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, in relation to shootings at two Lewiston businesses, the Just In Time Recreation bowling alley, formerly known as Sparetime Recreation, and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

According to law enforcement sources, Card remains at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public who see Card or know of his whereabouts are advised to contact law enforcement. According to the Maine State Police, under no circumstances are members to approach Card or attempt to apprehend him.

At a press conference at the Lewiston town hall the morning of Thursday, Oct. 26, Gov. Janet Mills reported 18 people were killed in the attacks and confirmed 13 people were injured. Maine State Police Col. William G. Ross confirmed eight murder charges have been filed against Card with more expected as victims are identified.

Maine State Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for the Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin. In the hours since the shootings, Lincoln County law enforcement agencies are making an effort to be visible and vigilant.

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett said as far as he is aware, there is no reason to believe Card has any connection to Lincoln County, but LCSO has added an extra deputy on duty to provide additional patrol support.

At the request of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO deputies did assist with a search of a Sagadahoc County location during the overnight hours. LCSO personnel remain available to provide whatever support they can.

“We just encourage people to be vigilant, to be aware of their surroundings,” Brackett said. “If you see something, say something.”

Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick said he has been in contact with other local law enforcement agencies and with members of the local business community. Warlick said he has advised businesses that are open to limit points of access as much as possible and to print out Card’s picture and post it where employees and members of the public could see it.

Warlick said people should be hyper vigilant not approach Card.

“If you see him, get a description of what he is wearing, what he is driving, and call 911,” Warlick said.

LincolnHealth spokesman John Martins said LincolnHealth’s two Lincoln County campuses, Miles in Damariscotta and St. Andrews in Boothbay Harbor, are practicing a controlled access protocol, devoting extra staff attention to greeting and directing members of the public as they enter.

LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus is still open to provide care to patients and visitors, Martins said. The entire MaineHealth system has coordinated communications and been in contact, he added.

“Really it’s a coordinated effort across the system to be sure we are ready,” Martins said.

Wednesday evening LincolnHealth was fully prepared to assist shooting victims transferred from Lewiston. Patients were treated at Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston and the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

LincolnHealth employees who live in shelter-in-place communities are encouraged to stay home and stay safe, Martins said.

All school districts within the county or that include Lincoln County towns – AOS 93, AOS 98, RSU 2, RSU 12, RSU 40, and the Wiscasset School System – have all closed for the day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

