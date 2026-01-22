Longtime Nobleboro Select Board Member Resigns

The Nobleboro Select Board accepted the resignation of longtime board member Richard “Dick” Spear at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

In his letter of resignation, Spear cited a decline in his health as the reason for his departure from the board a year before his term was set to expire.

“I have great respect for Dick,” said select board Chair Jon Chadwick. “He’s done a lot for the town and for me too … He’s been a good mentor, but I understand his situation.”

The resignation was accepted “with great remorse” from Chadwick and select board member Richard Powell.

First elected for a three-year term in March 2003, Spear succeeded board Chair Dale Wright, who had stepped down after nine years as a selectman. A Nobleboro native, Spear also served an 11-year tenure on the Nobleboro School Committee.

“I have put in 23 years, and I just figured it was time to be done,” Spear said in a phone interview.

Nomination papers are available now for the one-year interim term. The deadline for submission is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The one-year interim term will be on the ballot for the election of municipal officers on Friday, March 20. Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Nobleboro town office.

The open portion of the annual town meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Nobleboro Central School.

The next select board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at the town office. For more information, call 563-8816 or go to nobleboro.maine.gov.

