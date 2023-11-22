Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Looking for a Second Chance

at

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All of the animals shown here are currently awaiting forever homes at the Edgecomb campus of Midcoast Humane.

Once two individual shelters in Brunswick and Edgecomb, Midcoast Humane combined the two facilities to become one of the biggest shelters in the state. Every year Midcoast Humane provides care and second chances to nearly 3,500 animals and assists hundreds more through various programs.

For information about adoption prices procedures or to volunteer or make a donation, go to midcoasthumane.org or call 449-1366.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^