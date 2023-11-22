Looking for a Second Chance

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All of the animals shown here are currently awaiting forever homes at the Edgecomb campus of Midcoast Humane.

Once two individual shelters in Brunswick and Edgecomb, Midcoast Humane combined the two facilities to become one of the biggest shelters in the state. Every year Midcoast Humane provides care and second chances to nearly 3,500 animals and assists hundreds more through various programs.

For information about adoption prices procedures or to volunteer or make a donation, go to midcoasthumane.org or call 449-1366.

