Maine CDC Confirms Rabid Raccoon Encounter in Nobleboro

A raccoon that scratched a Nobleboro woman in early July was confirmed positive for rabies after testing by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine CDC Field Epidemiologist Megan Kelley said in a phone call on Tuesday, July 9, that it is essential to take any encounter with a rabid animal seriously, and to take action as soon as possible.

The virus that causes rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. Post-exposure treatment should begin within a matter of days, because it is no longer effective after symptoms begin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear.

In this case, “the patient was scratched,” Kelley confirmed on July 9. Kelley did not share information about where or when the attack occurred, saying that it was CDC policy not to share identifying information in such cases.

“Since raccoons use their hands for cleaning, washing their food, and eating, that’s considered a rabies exposure,” she said.

Rabies is found throughout most of Maine, Kelley said, but human exposure does not occur as frequently in the Midcoast counties of Lincoln and Knox as often as it does in other regions, such as neighboring Sagadahoc County.

Though its prevalence varies by region, however, exposure is fairly common, Kelley said.

“It happens a lot,” she said. “We have a lot of human and domestic animal interaction with wild animals, and we do a lot of testing … it comes in cycles, too.”

Residents can reduce the risk of coming into contact with a rabid animal by keeping a respectful distance from all wildlife and contacting the appropriate authorities when rabies is suspected, Kelley said.

Signs of rabies in wild animals include abnormal activity, like excessive aggression, lack of fear, uncoordinated movements, and excess salivation, which may make the animal appear to be “foaming” from the mouth, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s website.

“If an animal is acting strangely and you are in danger, contact the police,” Kelley said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office animal control officer can assist in such situations, Kelley said, adding that the Maine CDC does not promote residents using firearms to dispatch animals in residential areas.

If there is no immediate danger, Kelley recommended residents contact the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife game wardens, who can be reached at 287-8000 during business hours or through the Lincoln County Communications Center at other times.

Game wardens can assist in evaluating the animal and safely handling it if necessary, Kelley said. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, she said, also has wildlife biologists on staff who can answer questions and provide tips for people to keep themselves and their pets safe.

People should always exercise caution around wildlife, even when animals seem to be healthy, Kelley said.

“For wild animals that are behaving normally, we recommend that people keep their distance, do not touch them, and do not feed them,” she said.

Except for small rodents like chipmunks and mice, most mammals can carry rabies, Kelley said. Even baby animals, she said, can be a risk.

“If you find babies inside your house, we ask that people not hold them or touch them,” she said. “Baby animals can have rabies as well,” though they might not show obvious signs, Kelley said.

Instead, the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife can help connect people with guidance for proceeding if wild animals are found indoors, such as by connecting callers with wildlife rehabilitators when necessary, Kelley said.

Humans exposed to rabies can be treated with a highly effective post-exposure vaccine stocked in most emergency rooms that prevents the disease from developing, Kelley said.

If an animal with suspected rabies is thought to have exposed a human to the virus, Kelley said, the Maine CDC will test the animal for free once it is killed to determine if it is necessary to administer the vaccine.

Testing the animal is the only way to know whether an individual has been exposed to rabies, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website. Rabies must be treated soon after exposure, so if the animal cannot be caught and tested, a person who suspects they have been exposed to rabies will usually begin post-exposure treatment to rule out the possibility of developing the virus.

In the case that rabies exposure is suspected, Kelley encouraged residents to contact Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife or the Maine CDC, so that the individual situation can be evaluated.

Kelley said the Maine CDC also recommends that people vaccinate their pets, including both dogs and cats, for rabies.

“That helps a lot to lower the risk,” she said.

Above all, she said, use common sense when interacting with wildlife, and ask for help from the appropriate professionals when the situation calls for it.

“Keep your distance from wildlife, respect them, and enjoy them, but don’t try to get close,” Kelley said.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be reached at 287-8016. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife can be reached at 287-8000. In the case of suspected rabies exposure, contact a health care provider and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

