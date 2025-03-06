Maine Farmland Trust Completes Purchase of Wiscasset’s Morris Farm

Over a year after it was closed to the public due to financial and operational concerns, The Morris Farm in Wiscasset will see activity again.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Maine Farmland Trust closed on the purchase of the property, according to Maine Farmland Trust Assistant Director of Engagement Emily Gherman-Lad.

With help and support from the community, Gherman-Lad said the trust raised approximately $300,000 to help advance the project, including the farm’s purchase, carrying costs, repairs, and support services the trust plans to provide to the farm’s future inhabitant.

The sale was brought to the public attention in July 2024, when past and present members of The Morris Farm Trust, the previous owner of the farm, and supporters attended an informational meeting held by Maine Farmland Trust to discuss the future of the property at 156 Gardiner Road.

At the time, Maine Farmland Trust President and CEO Stacy Brenner said the nonprofit hoped to close on the sale in August 2024. Gherman-Lad said the timeline was delayed due to unforeseen title issues.

“We remained persistent and optimistic that we’d be able to cross the finish line, and we’re delighted that we have,” Gherman-Lad said.

The Morris Farm Trust originally approached Maine Farmland Trust with concerns about the property’s future in November 2023, shortly after the farm was closed to the public.

The trust’s concerns included an impending expiration date for the deed restriction on the farm, according to Brenner. The deed restriction, which was implemented to limit the use of the property to agricultural uses, is set to expire this year.

According to Brenner, Maine Farmland Trust members met and discussed their options with First National Bank about the farm and ultimately decided to pursue the property.

Maine Farmland Trust is implementing its four-step program in regard to the purchase and reestablishment of The Morris Farm: buy, support, protect, and sell.

Now that the purchase is complete, Gherman-Lad said Maine Farmland Trust will soon be putting out a request for proposals for farmers who are interested in the property.

“We look forward to sharing the great news later this year when a match has been made,” Gherman-Lad said.

In the meantime, the trust will be working on repairs to the farm’s infrastructure to get it “move-in ready” for its future inhabitant, said Gherman-Lad.

Following the establishment of a new farmer, Maine Farmland Trust will offer business planning support services to the new farmer over a “lease-to-purchase” period of three to five years, according to Gherman-Lad.

Maine Farmland Trust plans to permanently protect the farm from development with an agricultural easement and may ultimately sell it to the farmer at the end of the lease period.

For more information, call Maine Farmland Trust at 338-6575, email info@mainefarmlandtrust.org, go to mainefarmlandtrust.org.

