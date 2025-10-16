Maine Game Wardens Find Missing 91-Year-Old Edgecomb Man

Assisted by Maine Warden Service K-9 Officer Storm, Maine Game Wardens safely recovered a 91-year-old Edgecomb man in the woods near his home just as temperatures dipped below freezing Thursday, Oct. 9.

According to a Friday, Oct. 10 press release issued by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti, the Edgecomb resident was reported missing by one of his caregivers when he did not return home as expected.

The caregiver realized the man was gone earlier in the day but was not unduly alarmed as the man often worked around his property during the day.

When he did not return, the caregiver called Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, who contacted the Maine Warden Service, according to Latti.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., Maine Game Warden Chad Robertson and his K-9 partner Storm located the man in the woods, disoriented, sitting on a stone wall with one shoe missing.

Game wardens helped the man out of the woods where he was loaded onto an all-terrain vehicle and brought out to a waiting ambulance to be examined. The gentleman complained of knee pain but he was not transported by emergency medical personnel. Instead he was released to his family, according to Latti.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted in this search by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecomb Fire Department, and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.

