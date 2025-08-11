Maine State Police Investigate Waldoboro Homicide

The Maine State Police report there is no known danger to the public as they investigate the murder of a 53-year-old woman in Waldoboro.

According to a press release from the Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, Levern Kelley was found deceased at her home on Genthner Road on Saturday, Aug. 9.

According to Moss, Kelley was discovered by Waldoboro Police officers and Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies after Waldoboro Police received a 911 call around 8:25 a.m. Aug. 9. The caller asked officers to check on the well-being of a female residing at the Genthner Road location.

The Waldoboro Police Department requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-Central. According to Moss, state police detectives and investigators were on the scene “all day” Saturday.

According to Moss, Kelley was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was conducted on Sunday, Aug 10. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Lincoln County News is following this story and will update this post as more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

