Maine Warden Service Investigating Fatality on Pemaquid Pond

The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatality on Pemaquid Pond in Nobleboro.

According to Nobleboro Fire Chief Richard “Moose” Genthner, an individual was pulled from the water approximately 20-40 yards offshore the morning of Friday, Aug. 14.

The person was brought to shore at the state boat launch and was not breathing. Paramedics from the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service performed CPR for about 37 minutes before the person was declared dead, according to Genthner.

The person’s identity was not immediately available.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pfahler was first to arrive. “I arrived shortly after and CLC was right behind me,” Genthner said.

Sgt. Alan Shea, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, said the Maine Warden Service was en route to the scene and would investigate.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Nobleboro First Responders at 10:50 a.m.

The Nobleboro Fire Department closed off the entrance to the Route 1 boat launch as the Maine Warden Service responded and started its investigation. The fire department cleared the scene at 1:15 p.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

