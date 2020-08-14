Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Maine Warden Service Investigating Fatality on Pemaquid Pond

at

The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatality on Pemaquid Pond, near the state boat launch in Nobleboro. (Alexander Violo photo)

The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatality on Pemaquid Pond in Nobleboro.

According to Nobleboro Fire Chief Richard “Moose” Genthner, an individual was pulled from the water approximately 20-40 yards offshore the morning of Friday, Aug. 14.

The person was brought to shore at the state boat launch and was not breathing. Paramedics from the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service performed CPR for about 37 minutes before the person was declared dead, according to Genthner.

The person’s identity was not immediately available.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pfahler was first to arrive. “I arrived shortly after and CLC was right behind me,” Genthner said.

Sgt. Alan Shea, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, said the Maine Warden Service was en route to the scene and would investigate.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Nobleboro First Responders at 10:50 a.m.

The Nobleboro Fire Department closed off the entrance to the Route 1 boat launch as the Maine Warden Service responded and started its investigation. The fire department cleared the scene at 1:15 p.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

The Nobleboro Fire Department blocks the entrance to the state boat launch on Pemaquid Pond in Nobleboro as crews from the Maine Warden Service investigate a fatality, Friday, Aug. 14. (Alexander Violo photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company