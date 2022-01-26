Majority of Positive Cases at LincolnHealth Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Once again, the COVID-19 case rate has reached a record high at LincolnHealth, with 60% of cases in those who are fully vaccinated, according to LincolnHealth spokesperson John Martins.

However, Martins said that the booster clinic at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta continues to be underutilized, in spite of the additional protection it provides against the virus.

Of the 1,037 tests conducted from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, there were 273 positive cases for a positivity rate of 26.32%, up from 24.73% the week prior.

Of those positive cases, 164, or 60%, were fully vaccinated. Cases in those under the age of 18 reached a new high at 90, up from 76 the week prior.

Those seeking a booster shot have the option of scheduling an appointment for a booster shot or walking into the clinic at the Watson Health Center at Miles Campus when it is open.

The Watson Health Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Booster appointments can be made at vaccine.mainehealth.org or by calling 877-780-7545. Those registering will need to provide the date of their final COVID-19 shot.

Those who received a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months after their initial series. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended after two or more months.

Beds at Miles have, for the most part, remained full, with the emergency department challenged by relatively high numbers of those who are awaiting transfers to other facilities or an open hospital bed at Miles.

The hospital currently meets the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “contingency levels,” meaning that administrators are seeking alternative staffing resources and non-emergent procedures are being rescheduled. No LincolnHealth department has yet reached crisis levels.

Martins added that COVID-19 test results for LincolnHealth patients are available through MyChart, along with additional health information. Patients who have not yet signed up for MyChart can do so by visiting mychart.mainehealth.org.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Lincoln Medical Partners Primary Care Office in Damariscotta. Pediatric patients do not need to schedule special appointments.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11 is available in a two-dose series and is administered in a lower dose than the vaccine for adolescents and adults. Just like adults, doses will be administered 21 days apart.

According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data through Jan. 24, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 3,572 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus — 3,079 confirmed cases and 493 probable.

There has been one COVID-19-related death reported in the last week, raising the total to 19 in the county.

According to a graph maintained by the Bangor Daily News, masking is recommended in Lincoln County and every other county in Maine. The U.S. CDC is recommending that people wear face coverings indoors if there is “substantial transmission” of the coronavirus in a county, defined as a weekly case rate of 50 or more cases per 100,000 people.

According to Maine CDC data current as of Jan. 18, for the total population, Lincoln County has a “moderate to high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 210,572.77.

The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 26,199, or 75.65%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 26,787, or 77.34%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 69,668 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 348 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 16,682 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents, up 289 doses from last week.

The vaccine is being provided through all of LincolnHealth’s primary care practices, as well as a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to a database maintained by the Maine CDC, vaccine appointments can be requested at Hannaford in Damariscotta, Walgreens in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Nathan’s Pharmacy in Boothbay Harbor, and Community Pharmacy in Waldoboro.

Patients of Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills can call 549-7581 to make an appointment for a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Hannaford, go to hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/schedulevaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

To schedule an appointment at Community Pharmacy, go to communityrx.com/covid-19.

To schedule an appointment at Nathan’s Pharmacy, call 315-2280.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the seven-day average positivity rate for Maine is 20.08%, down from 20.79% last week.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of Jan. 18, the Maine CDC has reported 168,474 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 5,534 from the week before. Of those cases, 44,848 are probable.

There have been 3,816 hospitalizations in the state. There have been 1,714 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including 26 reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 1,258.8 per 10,000 people, up from 1,217.4 last week.

On Jan. 25, Maine reported 1,575 new cases recorded over a three day period with 16 additional deaths.

