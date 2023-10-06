Man Charged with Murder in Death of Edgecomb 3-Year-Old

State police have charged a 29-year-old man with murder following an extensive investigation into the death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan in Edgecomb on Christmas Day 2022.

Tyler Witham-Jordan, of Edgecomb, was taken into custody the morning of Friday, Oct. 6, according to Maine State Police. He is being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

His first court appearance will likely be next week, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call around 7:37 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, reporting Handrahan was not breathing at her residence on Route 1.

Handrahan was subsequently transported by Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta where she was pronounced deceased.

Maine State Police detectives and evidence response technicians worked late into the night on Christmas Day and spent the entirety of Dec. 26 pursuing the investigation at the Edgecomb residence. On Dec. 28, Maine State Police confirmed the state medical examiner’s office had conducted an autopsy and determined homicide as the cause of the death.

The cause of death is being withheld, Moss said Oct. 6.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

