Man Drowns While Swimming After Boat In Damariscotta Lake

A man died the afternoon of Friday, May 30 in an attempt to swim after his boat that had gone adrift on the Damariscotta Lake.

Richard Eason, 74, of Ocala, Fla., was launching his boat from the Vannah Road boat launch in Nobleboro around 1:45 p.m. on May 30, according to a press release by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti.

Due to wind, Eason’s boat drifted off the shore and toward the center of the lake while he was parking his truck. Witnesses who were fishing on the lake saw Eason jump into the water to swim after his boat, stating that he swam roughly 75 yards, went underwater, and never resurfaced. He was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the press release.

The Nobleboro Fire Department and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service were paged to the scene at 1:45 p.m. Seconds later, the Damariscotta Fire Department was asked to respond to the scene with their boat to assist in the search for Eason. The Newcastle Fire Department was asked to stand by to provide additional aid at 1:48 p.m.

Vannah Road was closed to traffic while authorities were on the scene.

Jack Studley, a friend of Eason’s and a property owner on the Damariscotta Lake, said Eason had been coming to Maine every summer for the last 50 years. Damariscotta Lake had a special place in Eason’s heart, Studley said, and there was no other place he would have wanted to take his last breath.

“He was in the lake he loved chasing the boat he loved,” Studley said. “He was a wonderful person.”

According to the press release, initial searches for Eason by local departments were unsuccessful.

The Maine Warden Service was dispatched to the area, where they were able to locate Eason about 15 feet underwater at approximately 7 p.m. on May 30.

Eason’s body was taken to Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance at the scene.

