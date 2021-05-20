Man-Made Nest Still Providing Home for New Harbor Ospreys May 20, 2021 at 10:11 am Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyBristol Restaurant Comes DownCoast Guard Suspends Search, Authorities Investigate Possible HoaxBackyard WildlifeFirefighters Extinguish Brush Fire in Nobleboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!