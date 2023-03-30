Marine Patrol Identifies Individual Recovered From Medomak River

The Maine Marine Patrol has identified the individual whose body was recovered from the Medomak River Thursday, March 29 as 45-year-old Dale Boyington, a shellfish harvester from Waldoboro.

According to the Marine Patrol, Boyington was crossing the Medomak River with two other individuals in a 12-foot aluminum skiff after harvesting clams on a nearby island when the boat sank in choppy seas around 4 p.m.

After a witness reported the sinking, units from the Marine Patrol, Waldoboro fire and police departments, Waldoboro EMS, and the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department responded to scene and launched a search effort.

The two other individuals were able to make it to shore along the Dutch Neck shoreline. One individual was treated at the scene for hypothermia and the other was transported to a nearby hospital and later released.

Boyington’s body was discovered near Hollis Point around 5 p.m. by a volunteer who joined in the search effort and notified Marine Patrol officers. Boyington’s body was subsequently transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

