Massachusetts Man Wins 2021 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Andrew Duffy as the winner of the 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest with a picture of Damariscotta Lake on a calm morning.

Duffy, along with the other 11 finalists, had previously won a monthly #LCNme365 contest to become eligible for the annual vote. Duffy won the December contest, which was sponsored by Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

The annual contest launched Dec. 22. After a few lead changes in the first few days of polls, Duffy ultimately took the lead and came away with 33% of the 373 votes cast.

Duffy, of Brookline, Mass., snapped the photo with his Sony A7R2 using a sigma 24-70mm lens while visiting his in-laws, Bill and Judy Silver, in Nobleboro.

“It’s thrilling to have my photo voted as LCN’s photo of the year! Being featured on the front page of LCN for back-to-back weeks is an exciting culmination to 2021,” Duffy said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the support of my family, friends, and the readers who voted for my photo. Furthermore, it’s awesome to have the winning photo be of a place that is so special to our family.

As winner of the annual contest, Duffy will receive a prize package of products featuring his photo from Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle. Lincoln County Publishing Co. publishes The Lincoln County News.

The prize package includes decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, and more. In addition, Duffy will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News and an exclusive 2022 calendar featuring all the monthly winners of the contest. Duffy’s photo will grace the cover.

In addition, Duffy will receive a Yeti mug engraved with the logo of The Lincoln County News.

The sponsors for 2021 were Cupacity, Rising Tide Co-op, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Renys, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Maine Septic Solution, Riverside Butcher Co., Newcastle Publick House and Oysterhead Pizza Co., Farrin Properties, Newcastle Realty, Bangor Savings Bank, and Louis Doe Home Center.

New for 2021, Mail It 4 U in Newcastle also supported the contest, providing each monthly winner and sponsor with a canvas print of the photograph.

The 2022 contest is already underway. Duffy and the 11 monthly winners from 2021 are again eligible to win.

Each week, The Lincoln County News staff selects a winning photo. At the end of the month, readers choose the photo of the month from the weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

The photo that receives the most votes appears on the front page of The Lincoln County News. In addition, the winner receives a $50 gift certificate from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

