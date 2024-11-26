MDEA Investigation Nets Five Arrests

Three New York men and two Chesterville residents have been arrested as the result of a several months-long investigation into the sale of fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

For the past several months agents from the Western, South Central and Mid-Coast District Task Forces have been conducting an investigation into alleged illegal drug trafficking conducted by Cristian Sanchez Ortega, 22, of Manhattan, N.Y.; Jared Campbell, 21, of Staten Island, N.Y.; and Jordan Campbell, of Manhattan, N.Y.

Over the previous seven days, MDEA agents executed three search warrants in Waldoboro, Chesterville, and Windsor, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and the Waldoboro Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Lacey Dougher, 36, and Tim Murray, 44, both of Chesterville, and Ortega, Jared Campbell, and Jordan Campbell.

Dougher was arrested on four outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear. No bail was allowed for Dougher and she is currently remains in custody at the Franklin County Jail. Murray was arrested on one count of trafficking schedule W drugs and a violation of probation. Murray is also being held without bail and is currently incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail.

Jared Campbell was arrested on one count of trafficking schedule W drugs class B. Bail was set at $2,500 cash bail. Campbell was allowed to post bail and is currently scheduled to appear in Knox Unified Court on Jan. 16, 2025.

Ortega was arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs class A and one count of unlawful trafficking schedule W drugs. Bail was set at $10,000 and as of this posting, he remains in custody at Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta.

Jordan Campbell was arrested on one count of unlawful trafficking schedule W drugs class B. Bail was set at $10,000 cash. Campbell is currently being held at Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta.

Ortega and Jordan Campbell are scheduled to appear in the Augusta Unified Court on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

During the course of their investigation, agents were able to conduct surveillance and complete the undercover purchase of drugs.

As a result of this investigation, investigators seized 72 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine base, two loaded handguns, and suspected drug proceeds which included recorded buy money. A vehicle was also seized that was wanted in New York for a shooting that occurred in New York City.

Members of the public with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in their community are urged to contact the closest Maine Drug Enforcement office, or text MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457.

