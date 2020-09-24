Medical Marijuana Shop Eyes Dresden Location

The owners of a medical cannabis retail shop and cultivation facility in Gardiner want to move into an existing barn and build greenhouses on Gardiner Road in Dresden, near the Pittston town line.

The Dresden Planning Board discussed an application from Nature’s Summit Medical Cannabis on Monday, Sept. 21.

Dennis and Tracy Meehan own Nature’s Summit. They want to move to Dresden because they need more space for greenhouses and parking. They plan to build multiple greenhouses.

Dresden allows medical marijuana businesses, according to planning board Chair Jeff Pierce.

Nature’s Summit sells a variety of CBD products, from coffee to lollipops to dog treats.

“We help people achieve and retain a far better quality of life with nature,” Dennis Meehan said.

Dennis Meehan told the planning board he uses medical cannabis and wants to help other people improve their lives the way medical cannabis improved his.

In Gardiner, the Meehans do not use any pesticides or other chemicals in their greenhouse. They will continue to use all-natural growing methods in Dresden.

The business would be at 1011 Gardiner Road in Dresden, with anticipated hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The planning board will conduct a site walk at 9 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 4 and will hold a public hearing at its Monday, Oct. 5 meeting.

Davis subdivision

The planning board will hold a site walk for Jim Davis’ proposed minor subdivision at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5.

Davis has applied to create a minor subdivision on Old County Road. He owns a 42-acre parcel of land and wants to divide 4.5 acres of the land into three lots, which he will then sell.

The land is not in any protected zones and is on a road the town of Dresden does not maintain.

Davis previously brought the application to the board July 20, but the board told him he needed to have each of the proposed lots surveyed to complete his application. The board ruled the application complete Monday.

Calista Vista subdivision

Owners of a lot in the Calista Vista subdivision on Blinn Hill Road asked the board for an update on the subdivision’s future.

Alan Burke and Geraldine Dubey own Lot 13 in the subdivision and have a home on the land. Tiffany Williams has purchased nine of the subdivision’s lots and plans to purchase all of the available lots in order to dissolve the subdivision and build a house on the land.

Pierce said Williams has not made any further progress, to his knowledge, and the board has not heard from her recently.

Pierce said Dresden Code Enforcement Officer James Valley has found Williams in violation of a stop-work order on the property. The board gave her permission July 20 to build a small, three-sided shelter on the land for her horses, but according to Pierce, she built a 16-by-16 barn. Valley told her to tear the barn down.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

