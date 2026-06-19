Medomak Valley High School Class of 2026 Looks to the Future

Family, friends, and Medomak Valley High School staff came together on Wednesday, June 10 to celebrate the graduation of 131 students.

This year’s graduation also marked the retirement of MVHS Principal Linda Pease, who has been at the high school in various roles since 2005 and spent most of her career teaching in RSU 40.

“There has been no greater pleasure over the last eight years than to deliver diplomas to the students of Medomak Valley High School and this community,” Pease said. “I have truly been honored and I will remember it for the rest of my life.”

One graduate, Mattea Grubb, had a special gift for Pease, a handmade clay panther head that she gave to the principal during her walk across the stage. Grubb said she had waited all year to give this to Pease as a way to express her gratitude.

At a later interview, Pease said Grubb’s presentation of the gift was a beautiful moment and a symbol of all the unexpected things kids do.

Student speeches expressed gratitude to classmates, parents, and school staff for years of guidance, work, and support.

Valedictorian Logan Vigue, of Washington, spoke about the Greek myth of Sisyphus, who was condemned in the afterlife to spend eternity pushing a boulder over a hill.

Vigue said most people interpret the story as one of failure, but he preferred the interpretation of author Albert Camus in “The Myth of Sisyphus.” Camus said the reader must imagine Sisyphus as happy, since being unhappy will not change his circumstances. Sisyphus must choose to continue his task because it will make him better and stronger.

When it is time for the members of the class of 2026 to push their own boulders, Vigue said he has faith they will find the strength to keep moving forward.

“After graduation and throughout life as a whole, it may feel like there is a boulder blocking your path that is too heavy to hold … Instead of hoping for the boulder to get lighter, hope for stronger arms to help you carry the weight,” Vigue said.

Vigue also thanked the RSU 40 teachers and the coaches for pushing him and his classmates to improve as students and as athletes. He also expressed gratitude for the parents and other family members who showed up, made sacrifices, and shaped the graduates into the people they were now.

“Thank you to everyone here who made it possible for my fellow graduates and I to walk across this stage today,” he said.

In his speech, Salutatorian Luke Anthony Cheesman, of Union, thanked MVHS teachers, parents, and guardians for the care and work they put in for himself and his classmates.

He spoke about COVID-19 protocols and his struggles to follow the rules, followed by his efforts to arrive to class on time. Cheesman said he eventually found focusing on the people around him rather than on the destination made his journey to class better, even if he arrived late.

“Allow the mission to become secondary and the person in front of you to become primary. Enjoy the space, the people, and the conversations that occupy the in-between. Class of 2026, thank you for making me late to class,” he said.

MVHS resource room teacher Kali Martin gave the address to graduates. Pease described Martin as an outstanding colleague, a trusted friend, and someone who displays dedication, kindness, and spirit every day.

Martin said it was a distinct honor to be chosen as the speaker. She said it has been a blessing to know the people in the class of 2026, who were unique, caring, and inspiring.

Martin said it was important to leave your heart open to new people, even while carrying current friends and memories into the future.

She said everyone makes mistakes, so when they happen the goal is accountability and not perfection.

“Learning to admit when you’re wrong, apologize when necessary, and grow from your mistakes is one of the greatest signs of maturity,” Martin said.

Martin reminded the graduates that success often happens because of hard work and persistence, and often behind the scenes.

“Success rarely comes from talent alone. It comes from showing up, putting in the work, and refusing to quit,” she said.

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Madelyn Myrick, of Friendship, and Madison Powers, of Waldoboro, presented the yearbook dedication to MVHS staff member Jessica Nelson, the attendance secretary at the high school. Myrick said Nelson makes the school feel welcoming and safe.

“Her friendly greetings, kind reminders, and constant support have meant so much to our class through the years,” Myrick said.

“She takes the time to check in with people and make sure everyone is okay, showing a level of care that does not go unnoticed,” said Powers.

The senior class address was shared between the four class officers, President Jason Pickett, Vice President Haylee Chandler, Secretary Lyra Puchalski, and Treasurer Gabriel Boynton.

Chandler said the group decided to give this speech together to show the collaborative efforts of the class officers and to represent their classmates’ abilities to coexist and success in growth and diversity.

Puchalski reviewed memories from the past four years, including listening to “I’m Just a Bill” from “Schoolhouse Rock,” prom, and homecoming celebrations.

Boynton spoke about the efforts which classmates put in to raise funds for the senior activities, as well as the time and work from parents.

“We couldn’t have done it without you all,” Boynton said.

He thanked Pease in particular for her support, stating that she has affected all the students and possibly some of the parents who had her as an educator.

Pickett said as president, he has had a unique front row seat to interactions between classmates over the past few years. He said he noticed Medomak has “exotic personalities” with some big differences and some pretty big things in common.

“First, we survived a high school building that literally didn’t have running water half the time,” Pickett said.

More importantly, they all grew up together, Pickett said. In a small community like theirs, everyone learns, struggles, changes, and grows as a group.

“Our story is proof that people don’t have to be the exact same to move forward,” Pickett said.

Pease said that Monday, June 8, had been scholarship night, and more than $1.3 million was handed out to about 51 graduating seniors.

There were 16 students who graduated magna cum laude and 24 who graduated cum laude. Colby Andrew Daigle was the class marshal.

The school also recognized four students who were going into military service. Shamus Azlan Pease, of Jefferson will enter the U.S. Army; Gage Paul Austin, of Warren, is joining the U.S. Army National Guard; Mylz Sherwood Morton, of Waldoboro, will enter the U.S. Army National Guard. The district also recognized Christopher Andrew Cushman, of Warren, who graduated in March and is currently serving in the U.S. Marines.

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