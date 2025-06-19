Medomak Valley High School Graduates Look Ahead To ‘Endless Possibilities’

Family members, friends, and community supporters filled the parking lot at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro on Wednesday, June 11 to celebrate the 117 graduating seniors and their academic achievements.

In addresses to their fellow graduates, students spoke about the change they are about to face in their lives and the preparation they received from their teachers for life beyond graduation.

Valedictorian Mia Flagg praised the teachers at MVHS in her speech, remarking on the dedication and support they show students.

“Personally, I’ve felt supported not only academically, but on a human level,” Flagg said. “Teachers here have consistently gone beyond the bare minimum.”

Salutatorian Chris Harris talked about how graduates are entering a new beginning in their lives.

“Now we find ourselves in a position of immense change, leaving the world we know to find our own way in life, to carve a new path,” said Harris. “Some of us will join the workforce, continuing to lobster, or build houses, or work in retail. Some of us will go to college for anywhere from two months to 10 years. Some of us can’t even imagine where we will be in three months, let alone years. But as we look out into the lives ahead of us, I want to recognize the endless possibilities that we have.”

Every year the MVHS yearbook committee writes a dedication to a staff member that is shared at graduation. This year’s yearbook was dedicated to retiring music teacher Peter Stuart for his 25 years of service.

“Mr. Stuart it is an honor to present to you today your own yearbook to remember your time here at Medomak Valley High School and the influence you’ve had amongst past, present and future students and staff,” said Clara Frank who presented Stuart’s dedication. “Congratulations on your retirement and may you enjoy every second.”

During a tearful keynote speech, assistant principal Maida Cordero, encouraged students to “do something” no matter what their plans are after graduation.

“You can do hard things,” Cordero said. “You’ve already done hard things — think back to late nights studying, difficult conversations, losses, disappointments, and all the times you kept going when it would’ve been easier to quit. That strength? It’s already inside you. And it’s what will carry you through the next chapter, and the one after that.”

In addition to heartfelt speeches, the staff and faculty at MVHS performed the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony.

