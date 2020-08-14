Midcoast Conservancy Reports Toxic Bacteria In Damariscotta Lake

Midcoast Conservancy is warning Damariscotta Lake residents and visitors to beware of toxic cyanobacteria on the south arm of Damariscotta Lake.

According to an email from Chris Massi, director of development at the Edgecomb-based nonprofit, the organization received numerous calls this week from lakefront residents about the presence of blue-green “algae” in the lake.

Cyanobacteria are photosynthetic bacteria that can be found in a wide variety of moist soils and water.

The bacteria appear to be present from the western shore of the lake, across from Camp Kieve in Nobleboro, south to Milliken Island Cove in Newcastle, according to the email.

Massi’s email states that the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the presence of Oscillatoria, an algae and type of cyanobacteria that has the potential to produce neurotoxins that can be dangerous or fatal to humans, pets, and wildlife.

According to the email, Linda Bacon, who works in the Lakes Division of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Quality, said the current volume of cyanobacteria observed on Damariscotta Lake does not appear to be enough to create toxic conditions.

However, precautions should be taken to stay out of areas with heavy accumulations, such as the scum that forms on the shoreline, according to Bacon.

According to the email, the recent spate of hot weather has raised the water temperature in Damariscotta Lake, creating conditions conducive to the formation of an algae bloom.

Midcoast Conservancy advises lakegoers to avoid having their children play in areas where the algae is present, avoid ingesting the water, and prevent their pets from drinking the water, in addition to showering after swimming in the lake.

Additionally, Massi’s email advises residents of the southwest portion of Damariscotta Lake with water intakes to purchase bottled water for drinking, since boiling and reverse osmosis systems do not remove toxins from cyanobacteria, and to take brief showers, due to the potential for toxins from the bacteria to become airborne.

Midcoast Conservancy staff and volunteers are patrolling the lake for the cyanobacteria and are working with the DEP to further monitor lake conditions.

The email indicates that algae blooms can be avoided by reducing the sources of nutrients for bacteria. It advises lakefront property owners to avoid mowing to the edge of the lake, maintain a 100-foot shoreline buffer, and ensure their septic systems are functioning properly, while cleaning the tanks regularly.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

