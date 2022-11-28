Midcoast Towns Working to Adapt to Housing Bill on Short Timeline November 28, 2022 at 11:33 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Planners Concerned About LD 2003More Than 500 Respond to Waldoboro Survey on Public TransportationBill to Help Mainers Afford Energy Costs Signed Into LawBroadband Connectivity Bill Signed into LawGovernor Signs Bill to Improve Power Grid Reliability Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!