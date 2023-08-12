Mile-A-Minute Invasive Plant Found In Boothbay Harbor

Mile-a-minute weed, an invasive vine that particularly threatens tree growth, has been found in Maine for the first time at a home in Boothbay Harbor where a landowner found it among new landscaping plants.

The weed, which can grow up to six inches a day and is listed on the Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry’s do-not-sell list, was identified by the department.

According to the department, the weed should be of concern to habitat restoration projects, reforestation efforts, nurseries, and tree farms. The United States Department of Agriculture’s invasive species information center says the weed forms “dense mats” that crowd out native plants.

Scientifically known as Persicaria perfoliata and also commonly called Asiatic tearthumb, devil’s tail, and giant climbing tearthumb, the plant’s fast and dense growth chokes trees and plants. It has triangular leaves with circular ones beneath its fruits, barbs along its stems and leaves, and small blue fruits.

“The timely reporting of invasive plants is crucial to our efforts in safeguarding Maine’s natural areas,” State Horticulturalist Gary Fish said in a Tuesday, Aug. 8 press release. “With the public’s support, we can respond rapidly and take necessary measures to eradicate any other mile-a-minute weed plants in the area.”

Sightings can be reported online.

For more information and identification guides, go to maine.gov/dacf/mnap/features/invasive_plants/invsheets.htm.

Sightings of the weed can be reported with a photo and location by emailing invasives.mnap@maine.gov or calling 287-7545.

