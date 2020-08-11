Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Minivan Crashes and Burns in Waldoboro

at

A tree down on top of a Chrysler Town & Country minivan in woods off Route 235 in Waldoboro, near the Warren town line, Monday, Aug. 10. The van caught fire after the crash. (Alexander Violo photo)

A tree down on top of a Chrysler Town & Country minivan in woods off Route 235 in Waldoboro, near the Warren town line, Monday, Aug. 10. The van caught fire after the crash. (Alexander Violo photo)

A Chrysler Town & Country minivan crashed and caught fire on Route 235 in Waldoboro, near the Warren town line, Monday, Aug. 10. There were no injuries.

Evan Ulmer, 33, of Union, was driving the minivan south on Route 235 when it left the road on the southbound side, according to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash, who cited a witness’s report. Ulmer appeared to overcorrect and the minivan crossed the centerline, left the road on the northbound side, and came to rest in a stand of trees.

Ulmer was charged with operating under the influence, according to Lash. He was the only person in the vehicle.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When firefighters arrived, the vehicle fire had spread to nearby trees, according to Waldoboro Deputy Fire Chief Dale Smith. Firefighters extinguished the fire in and around the vehicle and cut a tree away from the top of the vehicle so a tow truck could haul it away.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 3:10 p.m. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, the Waldoboro Fire Department, and the Waldoboro Police Department responded.

The crash and fire closed Route 235, which reopened to one-way traffic at 4 p.m. and reopened fully when the scene was cleared at 5 p.m.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company