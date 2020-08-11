Minivan Crashes and Burns in Waldoboro

A Chrysler Town & Country minivan crashed and caught fire on Route 235 in Waldoboro, near the Warren town line, Monday, Aug. 10. There were no injuries.

Evan Ulmer, 33, of Union, was driving the minivan south on Route 235 when it left the road on the southbound side, according to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash, who cited a witness’s report. Ulmer appeared to overcorrect and the minivan crossed the centerline, left the road on the northbound side, and came to rest in a stand of trees.

Ulmer was charged with operating under the influence, according to Lash. He was the only person in the vehicle.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When firefighters arrived, the vehicle fire had spread to nearby trees, according to Waldoboro Deputy Fire Chief Dale Smith. Firefighters extinguished the fire in and around the vehicle and cut a tree away from the top of the vehicle so a tow truck could haul it away.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 3:10 p.m. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, the Waldoboro Fire Department, and the Waldoboro Police Department responded.

The crash and fire closed Route 235, which reopened to one-way traffic at 4 p.m. and reopened fully when the scene was cleared at 5 p.m.

