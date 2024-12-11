Mistrial Declared in Death of Edgecomb Toddler

Citing the need to guarantee the integrity of the verdict, Lincoln County Superior Court Justice Dan Billings declared a mistrial without prejudice in the case of the state versus Tyler Witham Jordan, on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Witham-Jordan, 30, of Edgecomb and Livermore Falls, is charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder in the beating death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan. Emergency medical services were first called to the home Handrahan shared with her mother, two half-siblings, and Witham-Jordan off Route 1 in Edgecomb after the 3-year-old was discovered unresponsive in her bed before 7:37 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022.

The state’s deputy chief medical examiner subsequently determined Handrahan’s cause of death was homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Billings’ ruling on the fourth day of the trial followed a dramatic day in court that featured testimony from Handrahan’s mother, Faith Lewis. Shown a medical examiner’s photo of her deceased daughter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman, Lewis experienced an extreme emotional reaction, sobbing and collapsing on the witness stand.

Later, in comments from the bench, Billings said Lewis’ reaction was one of the most extreme he has seen in his judicial career.

“I’ve been doing this job a long time now,” Billings said. “I’ve been a judge over 12 years. I have been on superior court for 10 years and I have seen a lot of things in the courtroom. I’ve seen a lot of things in front of juries. I have never seen a witness react in the extreme way that Miss Lewis did here in the courtroom. I don’t believe that bell can be unrung.”

The ruling, mistrial without prejudice means the state can attempt to try the case again.

As Lewis was being attended to near the witness stands, Billings ordered the jurors removed and they filed out, passing within a few feet of the emotional Lewis. Later as Lewis was being attended to in the hall outside of the jury room, Billings said he could hear those activities in his chambers and speculated the jury could as well.

The defense immediately argued for a mistrial with prejudice and accused Ackerman of prosecutorial misconduct for showing Lewis the photo.

Ackerman strongly refuted the misconduct charge, arguing that she presented the picture to prompt testimony regarding a bald spot on Handrahan’s head. Ackerman added that the picture had been admitted into evidence and had been previously shown to the jury.

Billings said his ruling was based on two parts, whether what happened in the courtroom warranted a mistrial and whether the mistrial should be granted with or without prejudice.

Based on the nature of the reaction, Billings said he could not be sure the jury would be able to set Lewis’ reactions aside. He pointed out Witham-Jordan faces a minimum penalty of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

“To justify that, we must be certain that the process that led to such a conviction was fair and positive,” Billings said. “I can’t say that here, what occurred in this courtroom could have been avoided, and even if it was accidental, it was so extreme that I cannot be confident that a result of this trial would be fair under the circumstances.”

Billings pointed out that everything Lewis said was on the record and commended the court reporter for keeping her head and continuing to record the proceedings.

Billings found no basis for prosecutorial misconduct and did not address the issue in his ruling.

Prior to the mistrial, the jurors had heard from law enforcement personnel, EMS providers, and friends of Handrahan and her mother.

“She was smart and she was funny and she just had the most bubbly attitude you have ever seen in your life,” Jessica Russ told the jury Tuesday, Dec. 10. “She was amazing.”

In her opening statement on Dec. 5, Maine Assistant Attorney General Assistant Lisa Bogue said the state intends to prove Witham-Jordan inflicted the fatal injuries on Handrahan while he was suffering from opioid withdrawal.

Witham-Jordan’s defense team told the jury there is no evidence that proves Witham-Jordan’s guilt and suggested Handrahan’s mother, Faith Lewis, of Edgecomb, is a likely suspect.

Opening statements on Friday, Dec. 6 were followed by testimony from Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service personnel who initially responded to the call. The EMTs described a loud, chaotic environment when they entered the Handrahan home.

At a pretrial hearing in September, CLC Ambulance Service Chief Nick Bryant, the first responder to enter the residence, testified the three children and two adults present were crying and yelling. Witham-Jordan was in the upstairs bathroom repeatedly shouting a profane three-word phrase over and over.

Bryant said he proceeded upstairs to the bathroom, responding to Witham-Jordan’s voice. Once he saw Handrahan, Bryant testified he immediately determined her injuries were not self-sustained. He quickly scooped the child up and proceeded down the stairs, out to the ambulance where he locked Handrahan, the crew, and himself inside.

By the time law enforcement arrived on the scene, emergency medical service responders had already transported Handrahan to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, followed by Handrahan’s mother.

Testimony in the trial resumed Monday when members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team testified regarding their process for responding to the scene and collecting evidence.

Maine State Police Lt. Jason Richards documented the scene in photographs after 8 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022. Prompted by defense attorney James Howaniec, Richards was led through a review of the pictures for the jury.

Both Jefferson and Det. Desiree Hurd confirmed their search was specifically limited to the parameters of the search warrant. Jefferson confirmed he was aware a 3-year-old had died under suspicious circumstances and said he was looking for evidence to support that claim.

Following the state police detectives to the stand, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Kevin Dennison testified about his activities. Dennison was the first law enforcement officer on the scene, arriving after the CLC Ambulance Service had left.

Dennison testified he observed Witham-Jordan hugging his child and later observed Witham-Jordan appearing to grow angry with the children. Dennison quoted Witham-Jordan in his report, saying words to the effect of “You’re not being very nice” and “he didn’t raise a bully,” and he would “make you care.” Maine Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman’s attempts to get those comments on the record through Dennison’s report prompted a hearsay objection from the defense.

Ultimately, the defense addressed the issue of Witham-Jordan’s comments by playing videos recorded by the body cameras worn by Dennison and LCSO Deputy Samuel Alexander.

The majority of footage shown to the jury shows a composed Witham-Jordan interacting with the children in a parental manner. He answers questions when asked and engages in casual conversation with the deputies.

Dennison’s footage begins with Witham-Jordan crying and upset, but he is able to answer basic questions. Later in Dennison’s recording, Witham-Jordan can be heard speaking to his child who had thrown a television remote on the floor.

The video records Witham-Jordan making the comments attributed to him. As recorded, his words and the tone of his voice indicate a degree of irritation. He speaks firmly, but he does not shout and does not harangue the child.

Denison was followed to the stand by Antwan Gildersleeve, formally of Lewiston, and Adam Newton, of Edgecomb. Both men separately testified they sold Witham-Jordan drugs on Christmas Eve 2022 and both confirmed they were testifying in exchange for immunity from prosecution related to their testimony.

Gildersleeve, who is currently in custody at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Windham, testified he met with Witham-Jordan twice at Witham-Jordan’s request on Dec. 24, 2022, each time selling Witham-Jordan an “8-ball” of cocaine for no more than $300 each time. Gildersleeve testified he met with Witham-Jordan in Brunswick sometime during the day. Later, after Witham-Jordan complained about the quality of the drugs, Gildersleeve said he traveled to Edgecomb later that night to meet with Witham-Jordan at the Edgecomb apartment complex.

Newton testified he lived with his girlfriend and four children in the same complex as Witham-Jordan. Newton testified he didn’t know Witham-Jordan personally. Newton said Witham-Jordan contacted him via a Facebook Messenger app to buy Adderall, a brand name of a stimulant drug.

Newton said they closed the deal by his vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Newton said he sold Witham-Jordan five Adderall pills in exchange for $50.

Also Tuesday, a child who lives in the apartment complex testified they played with two children inside the Witham-Jordan apartment during the afternoon, and played again, later, outside on Dec. 24. The child testified they were told Makinzlee Handrahan was upstairs sleeping because she didn’t feel well.

Testimony finished Tuesday with Russ, who described Makinzlee Handrahan’s mother as her best friend. Russ testified she met Handrahan when the child was about three months old and thereafter saw the child on a near-daily basis.

She began babysitting Handrahan when the child was about a year old, Russ said. Handrahan was a frequent overnight guest, staying two or three times a month, mostly on weekends, Russ said.

“I babysat her when (Mom) had stuff to do, but she was more in my house, like weekends and I would beg her mom for her,” Russ said.

Russ testified she spoke with Handrahan’s mother by Zoom on the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2022, reporting Handrahan’s mother was in bed and appeared as though she had just woken up.

