Mobius Celebrates Staff, Says Farewell to Executive Director

Mobius, Inc., held a small but heart-felt celebration to honor the recipients of the Stewardship, Community, and Exemplar awards, and to recognize team members’ length of service on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The doors of the center were opened and guests were encouraged to enter and review a series of posters commemorating some of the organization’s many goals and achievements, including the installations of pop-up gardens in the community and the gifting of Adirondack chairs built by Mobius clients to the Audubon refuge in Bremen.

Three videos that captured clients and staff in action were available for viewing on laptops set up in the Mobius community room. A red carpet area outside with hand-crafted props that spoke to the ceremony’s theme, “The threads we weave,” encouraged photos.

Quality Improvement Coordinator Ellie Busby, in coordination with Communications Director Fred Benjamin pulled together the celebration in less than 48 hours after the decision was made to cancel a more elaborate ceremony at the 1812 Farm due to concerns about the high transmission rates of COVID-19 in Lincoln County.

“It’s been two years since we’ve been able to gather and recognize our amazing employees for their years of service,” said outgoing Executive Director Rebecca “Becca” Emmons, reached by phone on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Emmons appreciated the more intimate opportunity to individually recognize staff members who reached service milestones and to give specific awards to three “who are stepping up and sticking with it.”

Emily Huber received the Exemplar Award which recognizes an employee who leads others by example. Huber reached across all programs to support her clients, and worked tirelessly, never saying no, taking extra shifts when needed, and being an exceptional resource to Mobius residents during the pandemic.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Claude Elliott received the Stewardship Award for “focusing on the value, dignity and personal choice for the people we serve.” Elliott started at Mobius as a teenager and now manages two large group homes.

According to Busby, Elliott has sometimes stayed working in a home for upwards of 100 hours in a week, and “manages his team with grace and compassion.”

Cathi Laweryson received the Dedicated Community Member Award for demonstrating caring and kindness toward staff and community members. Laweryson works in the childrens’ services department and stepped in to find counseling and support services to “make sure everyone is safe in their homes,” Busby said. “She handles it all with such grace no matter what day of the week.”

“These people have gone above and beyond the call of duty and have done extraordinary things to better the lives of others in this past year. These jobs don’t have normal hours,” Busby said.

Independent living client Laurie Curtis was recognized as an “unsung hero” for her volunteerism in the community. Curtis delivered groceries from Main Street Grocery to neighbors during the pandemic and helped plant a pocket garden at the Damariscotta fire station, one of four gardens funded by a grant from the Bristol Garden Club.

Cheryl Achorn was recognized for 20 years of service with Mobius. Achorn started her career as a direct support professional, working one-on-one with clients and now works in human resources.

Mobius staff help their clients live and work and shop and volunteer and “reach out in the community quietly,” according to Busby. Integration is a key goal. “We all weave into the fabric of our community.”

Emmons is stepping away from her position at Mobius to spend time with family. Michaela York will step in as executive director on Oct. 1.

“It’s been a very full seven years. I’m proud of my tenure. We’ve accomplished a lot and I’m excited to hand things off to Michaela,” Emmons said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

