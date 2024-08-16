Monhegan Celebrates Lighthouse Bicentennial

The Monhegan community congregated atop Lookout Hill to celebrate the lighthouse’s 200th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 9.

According to Monhegan Museum Assistant Curator Laura Desmond, the celebration drew a crowd of 200 to participate in sack races, lighthouse hat making, flag decorating, mini golf, and cookie decorating.

“It was a great day!” she wrote in an email after the event.

The Monhegan Museum, which occupies the grounds where the lighthouse is located and has overseen the lighthouse since 1998, hosted the event.

Janet Henry, a museum docent who’s been coming to Monhegan for 30 years, said the joy of the volunteer work at the museum is showing people the history of the island.

“I love, love seeing people appreciate the history, the culture,” she said. “To be here is to appreciate a sort of microcosm of Maine.”

In 1822, according to Monhegan Museum Director Jennifer Pye, the United States Congress voted to build a lighthouse on Lookout Hill and it has been in almost continuous use since its construction.

However, the current structure isn’t the same one erected 200 years ago. Pye said. Unfortunately, no photos of the original rubble stone lighthouse exist.

“There are no photos, but we think the original tower stood about here,” Pye said, gesturing to a spot about 30 feet from the current lighthouse.

The first structure was taken down after its condition deteriorated due to water damage from inclement weather. The lighthouse that stands today was built in 1852, according to Pye.

To honor 200 years of having a lighthouse on Monhegan, the museum is featuring artwork related to the lighthouse and its keepers.

“Lighthouse service had this huge impact on the island,” Pye said.

“Light keeper families tended to be pretty big and so there are still descendants of these light keepers living here.”

The lighthouse on Monhegan is the second-highest elevated in Maine, rising 178 feet above sea level. At 180 feet, the tallest lighthouse is Seguin Light on Seguin Island, located at the mouth of the Kennebec River.

On a clear day from the lantern room of the Monhegan lighthouse, spectators can see over 20 miles in each direction. Looking southwest, viewers can see Seguin Island 22.2 miles away and northeast, Matinicus Island is visible at 22.7 miles.

For those eager to see the views and learn about its history, Pye said the museum is offering tours of the lighthouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the month of August.

For more information about the lighthouse or the Monhegan Museum, call 596-7003, email museum@monheganmusuem.org, go to monheganmuseum.org, or visit the museum from 11:30 am to 3:30 p.m. daily at 1 Light House Hill Road.

