Morris to Retire as Jefferson Fire Chief

Jefferson Fire Chief Walter "Wally" Morris arrives at the annual firefighter's convention in Waldoboro on Sept. 10, 2021. (Bisi Cameron Yee photo, LCN file)

Jefferson Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Morris is retiring after 18 years with the department, serving 12 of those years as fire chief. Morris will remain with the department until October, serving as assistant fire chief.

Morris started with the fire department in 2006 and became chief in 2010. He is currently a full-time fire training instructor at the Maine Fire Service Institute, a division within Southern Maine Community College.

Alan Johnston directs operations during a fire in Jefferson on May 3, 2021. (Bisi Cameron Yee photo, LCN file)

He intends to retire from that position and live the “snow bird life style” with his wife. He recently bought a house in Florida and intends to live between there and Maine.

The department nominated Assistant Fire Chief Alan Johnston to the position of chief. His nomination still requires approval from the Jefferson Select Board.

“The department is in very capable hands,” said Morris.

