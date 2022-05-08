Multi-Acre Brush Fire in Bristol Under Control

A fire impacting several acres of woods in Bristol on Saturday, May 7 is under control, according to Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton.

Bristol Fire and Rescue was paged out at 2:03 p.m. to respond to a brush fire at 366 Rock School House Road.

A second fire response location was staged at 217 Sodom Road in order to have another angle of attack. There was no road access to the area where the fire was spreading, and Utility Terrain Vehicles were brought to both staging locations to enable firefighters to approach the fire.

The Maine Forest Service helicopter was requested to conduct water drops and the Lincoln County Fire Strike Team responded with additional personnel.

The fire was in the “mopping up” stages by 5 p.m., according to Pendleton.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

