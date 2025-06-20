Multiple Serious Injuries In Route 17 Crash

Two individuals were transported by LifeFlight of Maine after a two-car crash on the Jefferson-Whitefield line the evening of Friday, June 20.

Two cars – one traveling east, one west – collided at about 5:05 p.m. when the eastbound car attempted to turn into the Maritime Farms parking lot, at 545 Rockland Road (Route 17) in Jefferson, said Sgt. Kevin Dennison, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO, the Jefferson Fire Department, Waldoboro EMS, the Whitefield Fire Department, Union Rescue, and two LifeFlight of Maine helicopters responded to the scene.

Dennison said multiple people were seriously injured in the crash, which was still under investigation as of 7 p.m. Friday.

The Lincoln County News will update this story.

