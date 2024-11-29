MVHS Musician Will Play With the Best at Jazz All State

When 17-year-old trumpet player Luis Cordero, of Warren, travels to Camden to join the 2025 Jazz All State Music Festival, he will be the first student from Medomak Valley High School to ever receive the honor.

“I really connect to jazz,” Cordero said. “I’m just really excited to be in a group of people that are ready and can play really hard music … When that jazz chord hits right, it just really hits me different.”

The annual Jazz All State Music Festival, facilitated by the Maine Music Educators Association, brings together about 50 of the top high school jazz musicians in the state for a weekend-long workshop, including extensive rehearsals and a final performance that is open to the public.

Interested students from across Maine audition for the festival by playing for a panel of judges. Only top scorers are admitted to the festival. Cordero is the first Medomak Valley High School student to be accepted, according to MVHS instrumental music teacher Peter Stuart.

Cordero has played trumpet since he was in elementary school. He was inspired to start, he said, because of a long family history with the instrument. Cordero’s father and grandfather also played and the family already had several trumpets, so picking up the instrument was a natural choice.

“Luckily, my dad was there, because he played trumpet too.

My dad was able to give me some lessons separate from school,” he said.

Cordero continued to play trumpet at home and at school, eventually under the instruction of Stuart, a fellow trumpet player.

“I’m super proud of him, very proud. He works hard and he’s improved. I’ve had him since seventh or eighth grade. He’s made remarkable, remarkable progress and he’s a good trumpet player,” Stuart said.

Cordero is a member of the Medomak Valley High School concert and jazz bands. Stuart said the high school senior’s playing was set apart by his versatility and jazz skills.

“He can play jazz very well. He also played with me in an orchestral thing this past summer. He plays in concert band, and does well in that environment as well,” Stuart said. “He can adapt and play whatever is necessary, to whatever the call is, really. He is really an all-around trumpet player.”

Cordero said he loves making music for the joy that trumpet and jazz bring him and the friendships he has made along the way.

As a busy student with high aspirations, he must be creative to balance music with other interests. This year, Cordero practices his jazz band pieces during an independent study, because the ensemble regularly meets at the same time as Cordero’s Advance Placement biology class.

As a senior at MVHS, Cordero is currently in the process of applying to college. He hopes to attend school in Maine to study history, music, or biology, and said he is excited to keep playing trumpet.

“There’s no shadow of a doubt I want to play in college,” he said.

For now, Cordero will be looking forward to Jazz All State and practicing the music he will play in the ensemble.

“I’m just excited,” he said. “I like meeting new friends – especially trumpet players.”

Weather permitting, the Jazz All State Music Festival’s final performance will be held on Jan. 18, 2025, at a time that has yet to be determined. For more information or to buy tickets to the performance, go to mainemmea.org/jazz-all-state.

