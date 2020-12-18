MVHS Student Dies in Warren Crash

Zachary “Zak” Winpenny, a senior at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, died in a single-vehicle crash in Warren late Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Winpenny was driving a white Ford Ranger east on Western Road, in the area of Middle Road, when it started to skid, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The pickup left the road and entered a ditch off the eastbound lane, then struck two trees and spun 180 degrees before coming to rest in the ditch.

The Knox Regional Communications Center received a report of the crash at about 11:50 p.m., according to the release. When emergency services arrived, they found the vehicle heavily damaged and on fire. Warren firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but found the driver deceased.

The sheriff’s office said it suspected but had not confirmed the identity of the driver, but on Thursday morning, MVHS Principal Linda Pease informed students and others in the school community of Winpenny’s death.

The MVHS Facebook page contains a message from the school: “We are deeply saddened at the unexpected death of one of our students last night. We understand that students and families may need support in this time of profound disbelief and grief. Please reach out to any high school staff person if you are struggling and know that we care and are here to help. Take care of you. We are here.”

The school directed students and families to resources on the RSU 40 district’s community wellness website: tinyurl.com/yakx8ywh.

A message on the site addresses the tragedy: “Due to the recent loss in our community of a very loved and respected young man, we would like to take a moment to honor his family, friends, and others he has impacted. It is a big loss. Loss is a reminder for us to hold those that matter a little tighter and cherish every moment a bit more. Grief looks different for everyone, there is no right or wrong way to feel. Let’s take care of each other.”

The Facebook post also includes a crisis hotline, 888-568-1112, and a crisis text line, 741-741.

Winpenny played on the MVHS varsity soccer team and competed in various sports and activities from a young age. He was a champion in a Pitch, Hit & Run competition in 2011 and a member of the 2014 Medomak Valley Little League championship team.

Jessica Pease started an online fundraiser for the family at gofund.me/25c7f96b. The GoFundMe has raised $17,576 from 274 donors as of Friday morning.

“Zak was a super-funny kid and was with my daughter for almost three years, so our hearts are broken,” Pease said on the site, along with the hearts of Winpenny’s mother and everyone in his family.

“Burying your child is something no parent should have to do,” Pease said. “He was so young and had so much more life left to live.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox Regional Communications Center, Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, and Warren Fire Department responded to the crash. The Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s Office provided assistance, along with Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home and Oyster River Towing.

