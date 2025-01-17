MVHS Student Melds Fishkeeping, Artistry with Dynamic ‘Tankscapes’

In Waldoboro, an array of vibrant aquatic ecosystems thrives year-round, cultivated, designed, and cared for by Medomak Valley High School sophomore Owen Heald.

With aquatic plants and natural items, Heald creates what he calls “tankscapes” –landscaped fish tanks – in which he houses an assortment of rare fish and aquatic creatures. Heald considers the interest a hobby, but sometimes creates tankscapes for customers and friends. He even breeds angelfish, on occasion providing them to fish stores.

Heald said he became interested in fish as a small child, when his father and grandfather kept tanks.

“I always found myself watching the fish,” he said.

As Heald got older, he began to keep fish himself, and his involvement grew from there. As the COVID-19 pandemic began, Heald became more involved in the hobby. Now, he has upward of 20 fish in four large tanks, each containing a different mixture of species.

“It’s very relaxing, and it’s a good feeling to come home and see all the tanks and the fish. They all have their own personalities. When I walk into the room they all get excited, and I’d say it’s a heartwarming experience,” he said.

In his tanks, Heald keeps a diverse array of fish, from tiny tetras to long-finned angelfish. In one tank, a betta fish swims alone, isolated for its aggressive nature; in the larger tank next door, more than a dozen fish of various species school together, including an entirely translucent glass catfish and a bold, blue-eyed and yellow-spotted lemon drop pleco.

Heald uses what he refers to as his “hospital tank” to house any ailing fish as he cares for them. On another table, he has a large tank housing a specimen Heald called a “living fossil:” a fish known as a bichir, whose lineage diverged from other modern ray-finned fishes about 400 million years ago.

While the diversity of fish Heald has collected is one part of his interest in the hobby, he is also interested in crafting their surroundings. The contents of each tank must be designed to suit the preference of the fish it houses and meet Heald’s standards for design.

Heald prefers a “naturalistic” approach to tank design and management, he said. For him, this means choosing natural materials to place in his tanks, from natural sand to stones and logs. He also places real, living aquatic plants in the tanks, which further add to the naturalistic appearance while keeping the tanks healthy.

Real plants serve as a “natural source of filtration in the water,” Heald said. “They take down the nitrates and stuff and keep the water clear, because the plants eat any kind of bacteria or nitrates that are in the water and cause that cloudiness,” he said.

Heald enjoys crafting his tankscapes and has designed tanks for others in the past. Usually, he said, while some people pay him for the service, he keeps his prices low because the hobby brings him joy.

He also trades in the fish themselves, breeding angelfish of various colors. At fish stores, Heald is sometimes able to trade the fish in for supplies.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Though some may think of fish as easy pets, Heald said he believes many people do not do appropriate research before getting into the hobby. Common mistakes, he said, include ending up with a too-small setup or choosing fish that need highly specific water conditions. In the past, Heald has taken in fish from others who couldn’t care for them, then passed the creatures along to a better home.

Overall, Heald said, keeping fish is rewarding, relaxing, and fun – and a learning experience. He often learns lessons about fishkeeping through trial and error, refining his approach over time to ensure his fish are healthy and tank ecosystems are thriving.

While Heald is immersed in the world of tankscaping and aquarium keeping, he emphasized that he views the practice only as a hobby. When he isn’t studying or caring for his tanks, Heald is often working: he repairs small engines and does landscaping.

However, a future in fish isn’t out of the question for the MVHS sophomore.

“If I had enough money I would start a fish store, but that’s like a future thing for me. I don’t have the budget to do that, because I’m only 16,” he said.

