New Bed-and-Breakfast with Wine Bar Proposed for Downtown Waldoboro

Downtown Waldoboro is likely to see another new business this summer with the opening of The Waldoboro Inn and attached wine bar Stahl’s Tavern.

Co-owners Nathan Reimer and Alexa Stark made a pre-application presentation to the Waldoboro Planning Board on Thursday, Feb. 10 of their plans for the building at 926 Main St., which they bought with a third co-owner Danielle Lombardi.

Board members said they were enthusiastic about the proposal, but continued parking and traffic concerns on School Street could be a limiting factor when a final application is submitted.

“This sounds like a renaissance, if you will, of Waldoboro. Maybe you guys lead the way into that,” board member John Kosnow said.

“We feel like we’re part of something,” Reimer agreed.

According to application materials, the home was built in 1880 and operated as Stahl’s Tavern from the 1930s through the late 1960s. Owners plan to begin renovations in March and open three rooms of the inn in May, followed by up to eight additional rooms with board approval.

The inn and wine bar is planned to open in phases beginning this spring with an aim to be fully operational by summer 2024. The wine bar will be open every day of the week from 2-9 p.m. May through October and five days a week from 2-7 p.m. from November through March.

The application also includes massages and acupuncture from Lombardi and plans for weekly events with local businesses. Owners intend to focus on local crafts and art when decorating.

Stark and Reimer work in Portland, Ore. as a fashion designer and realtor, respectively. Stark has a three-decade relationship with Waldoboro, according to the application.

Plans for changes are all interior, except for expanded parking on the east and north sides of the building. Curb cuts will be put in the sidewalks and some fences will be moved.

Reimer asked the planning board to consider expanding the rooms allowed in a bed-and-breakfast from the town maximum of five up to the state limit of eight. Board members agreed to include the change with revisions to the land use ordinance planned for the June ballot.

“Your limiting factor here is going to be parking,” board member Barbara Boardman said.

The town land use ordinance requires one parking space per room in a B&B, and the wine bar requires 11.

Parking and traffic concerns in the village, particularly on School Street, have been top of mind in recent planning board meetings. Navigation is already tight from events at The Waldo Theatre, Broad Bay Congregational Church, Hall’s Funeral Home, the Waldoboro Post Office, and other businesses on the street.

The proposed reconstruction of the A.D. Gray School by Volunteers of America into a 36-unit affordable senior housing development brought many neighbor concerns about traffic on the street.

During past planning board meetings, residents said parking already takes place on School Street, despite parking laws. Some residents suggested making the street a one-way or enforcing parking on only one side of the street.

Max Johnstone, planning and development director for Waldoboro, said that parking rules are outside of the planning board’s authority and would need to be brought before the Waldoboro Select Board.

Reimer and Stark said they were still in the process of situating their on-site parking, as the property includes old fruit trees and historic gardens they plan to preserve. They said they might consider a lease with a neighbor for parking. Board members said approval of a final permit would be conditional on that lease being upheld.

Board members also mentioned concern for neighbors with the noise, lights, headlights, and increased traffic noise of a bar operating until 9 p.m. These same concerns for School Street were presented to the board in January during a pre-application review for the A.D. Gray redevelopment.

Boardman said the street, as part of the Historic Village District, is zoned for these uses.

Neighbor Mark Hallowell requested a privacy screen in front of the building to shield lights and noise.

The building owners will return before the planning board when a final application is complete.

The Waldoboro Planning Board will next meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the town office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

