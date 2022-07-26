New Campground Proposed in Dresden

A small RV and wilderness campground may soon be coming to Dresden at 6 Wheeler Road. The Dresden Planning Board held a preliminary review of plan by Carol Wheeler, the property’s owner, on Monday, July 18.

The campground will have five RV sites to begin with and five wilderness tent sites to begin with and will include a dry well for people to wash their dishes. Wheeler said she plans to expand the number of RV sites to between 10-15 eventually and possibly add power for bigger RVs.

Planning Board Chair Jeff Pierce suggested Wheeler include two phases in her site plan review application to plan for future expansion.

“We want to keep it small,” Wheeler said of the eventual expansion.

The board also suggested Wheeler have a soil evaluator assess the property, and provide a sanitation plan and more information about signage.

“What that’s going to tell you is how many people and how many gallons of water a day,” Pierce said. The board will then be able to review the application again and schedule a site visit.

Pierce also requested a copy of Wheeler’s application for a license to operate a campground to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and a copy of the deed to her property.

Wheeler said the state told her they could provide bottled water for people to wash their dishes. She said there are no plans for showers or any kind of water being run to the property.

The planning board also welcomed new member Jeffrey Holmes to his first meeting.

The Dresden Planning Board will next meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

