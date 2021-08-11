New COVID-19 Surge Continues in Lincoln County

A new surge of COVID-19, which LincolnHealth spokesperson John Martins says is likely driven by the more contagious Delta variant, continues in Lincoln County, with 24 new cases identified in the past week, up from 21 the week prior.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people wear face coverings indoors if there is “substantial transmission” of the coronavirus in a county, defined as a weekly case rate of 50 or more cases per 100,000 people.

According to a graph maintained by the Bangor Daily News, as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, Lincoln and 12 other counties in Maine fall into that category for recommended face coverings.

According to Maine CDC data current as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 1,153 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus — 945 confirmed cases and 208 probable.

There have been 26 Lincoln County residents hospitalized with the respiratory illness and three deaths since March 2020 — unchanged from last week.

An estimate of the number of people with an active infection of COVID-19 can be made using the number of cases identified in the past two weeks, 45, up from 32 last week and 16 the week prior.

LincolnHealth also continues to see week-to-week increases in people being tested for COVID-19 and positive cases, with 424 tests and 20 people testing positive for the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus from Aug. 2-8, for a positivity rate of 4.72%.

Martins said that out of the 20 people who tested positive, 7 had the vaccine, although the “lion’s share” of those testing positive are unvaccinated.

According to the Maine CDC, there have been 712 validated breakthrough vaccine cases in the state– 1.94% of the 36,785 cases identified since the vaccine first became publically available.

LincolnHealth has also tightened its visitation policy, with adult patients allowed one visitor per day and pediatric patients two visitors per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no time limit starting on Thursday, Aug. 12. End-of-life visitation will be managed by the individual’s care team, Martins said.

He said a quote from Dr. Timothy Fox, chief medical officer for LincolnHealth, from last week remains pertinent.

“What’s concerning is that Maine’s hospitals are experiencing higher than usual non-COVID related patients and a staffing shortage. This leaves little in reserve to care for an influx of COVID patients,” Fox said by email. “My advice is for the unvaccinated to get the vaccine, and for all of us to return to hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.”

According to Maine CDC data current as of Tuesday, for the total population, Lincoln County has a “moderate” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 131,538.37. The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine CDC.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 22,347, or 64.52%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 23,210, or 67.02%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data. A total of 45,557 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 254 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Martins said the vaccine can be provided through all of LincolnHealth’s primary care practices.

According to a database maintained by the Maine CDC, vaccine appointments can be requested at Hannaford in Damariscotta, Walgreens in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Nathan’s Pharmacy in Boothbay Harbor, and Community Pharmacy in Waldoboro.

Patients of Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills can call 549-7581 to make an appointment for a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Hannaford, go to hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/schedulevaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

To schedule an appointment at Community Pharmacy, go to communityrx.com/covid-19.

To schedule an appointment at Nathan’s Pharmacy, call 315-2280.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the seven-day average positivity rate for Maine is 3.87%, up from 3.03% last week.

According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day average positivity rate for this past week is 9.5%, up from 7.8% last week.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of Tuesday, the Maine CDC has reported 70,844 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 1,039 from the week before. Of those cases, 19,599 are probable.

There have been 2,179 hospitalizations in the state. There have been 901 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including one reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 537.1 per 10,000 people, up from 529.3 last week.

The number of new cases identified in the past two weeks is 1,742, up from 1,170 last week and 817 the week prior.

