MaineHealth is pleased to announce that Cindy Wade has been chosen to lead LincolnHealth as its president. Wade was selected after a nationwide search and will succeed Jim Donovan, who will retire March 28.

“Cindy brings a high level of competence and a natural ability to motivate and support the people she works with,” said Rich Petersen, president of MaineHealth. “Cindy’s extensive knowledge of nursing, health care delivery, and operational imperatives is exceeded only by her compassion and sense of humor.”

Other than a six-year stint as an officer in the U.S. Navy, Wade’s entire career has been with LincolnHealth and its predecessor organization. She began as a charge nurse in 1988 and took on roles of progressive responsibility over the next 30-plus years.

Most recently, Wade served as regional chief operating officer, providing leadership at LincolnHealth and the Coastal Healthcare Alliance, comprised of Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.

“I am so grateful for the time spent in this regional role,” Wade said. “The work that’s begun across the region is important and will continue in the years to come.”

“Lincoln County has always been home, and I have been fortunate to have spent my career caring for the community where I grew up and raised a family,” Wade said. “It’s an honor and privilege to lead our amazing team, and I look forward to continuing our work to win the battle against COVID-19 while providing excellent care to our patients and residents.”

Wade holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a master’s in health administration from St. Joseph’s College. She is well known in Lincoln County, serving on various boards. She chairs the Central Lincoln County YMCA board.

