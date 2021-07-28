Newcastle Approves Meeting Room Upgrades July 28, 2021 at 4:17 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Approves Tech Upgrades for Town OfficeLocal Communications Company Soon to Offer Internet-Based TelevisionNewcastle to Return to In-Person MeetingsNewcastle Residents Raise Streetlight ConcernsTwo Vie for One-Year Term as Newcastle Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!