Newcastle Crash Slows Route 1 Traffic

A two-vehicle crash that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries in the vicinity of Mike’s Place in Newcastle temporarily closed Route 1 traffic as responders removed one of the vehicles from the road on the afternoon of Sunday, June 4.

The drivers and passengers of the two vehicles – an Avalon and a Honda – were both transported by Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Scott Hayden, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Hayden said it appears the driver of the Avalon was attempting to make a left turn out of the Mike’s Place driveway at 557 Route 1 and pulled out in front of the southbound Honda.

The Honda came to a stop on the northbound shoulder while the Avalon stopped in the middle of Route 1. The Newcastle Fire Department stopped traffic in both directions as Quick Turn Auto Repair and Towing removed the Avalon from the road.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

