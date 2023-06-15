Newcastle Elects Three

Newcastle voters elected two new town officers and one incumbent at the polls on Tuesday, June 13 in three uncontested races.

Tor Glendinning won reelection for a three-year term on the Newcastle Select Board. Rufus Percy won a three-year term on the board. Rob Nelson did not seek reelection.

Elizabeth Ball was elected to a three-year term on the Newcastle School Committee. Jesse Butler did not reelection.

Newcastle voters will convene again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the Lincoln Academy cafeteria for the open portion of the annual town meeting to dispatch the municipal budget and other warrant articles.

