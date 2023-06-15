Advanced Search
Newcastle Elects Three

at

Newcastle voters elected two new town officers and one incumbent at the polls on Tuesday, June 13 in three uncontested races.

Tor Glendinning won reelection for a three-year term on the Newcastle Select Board. Rufus Percy won a three-year term on the board. Rob Nelson did not seek reelection.

Elizabeth Ball was elected to a three-year term on the Newcastle School Committee. Jesse Butler did not reelection.

Newcastle voters will convene again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the Lincoln Academy cafeteria for the open portion of the annual town meeting to dispatch the municipal budget and other warrant articles.

