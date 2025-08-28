Newcastle Mail Carrier Honored for ‘Extraordinary Courage’ on Route

A Newcastle mail carrier was recently honored for his part in saving a man from the Sheepscot River in March while on his route on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Alex Tomasello received the Hero Award from the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, a labor union within the U.S. Postal Service representing more than 133,000 members in rural and suburban areas, during a ceremony in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Tomasello, of Damariscotta, was following his route on Head Tide Road in Alna when he noticed a few people seemingly in distress along the river, he said.

“I pulled over and got out and ran over there,” he said. “There was somebody in the river who was getting washed downstream.”

After seeing what was happening, Tomasello said he ran down to the water and waded into the cold waters with a branch.

“The guy was able to grab a hold of (the branch) as he went by,” Tomasello said. “One of the people standing by the river had come down by that time and helped me carry him up the river bank.”

A bystander on scene called an ambulance. Once the situation seemed handled, Tomasello said he got back to his mail truck and finished his delivery route for the day.

About a month ago, a representative from the letter carriers’ association called to say Tomasello was receiving the Hero Award for the Atlantic region, making him one of four honorees this year.

Tomasello said it was a surprise to get the call.

“Whenever I did it I … didn’t really think much about it,” he said.

While at the ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Tomasello was able to meet mail carriers from across the country and stand alongside other award recipients.

National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association President Don Maston said in an email that Tomasello’s actions demonstrated “extraordinary courage and presence of mind.”

“His ability to stay calm under pressure and put himself in harm’s way to save a life speaks volumes about his character,” Maston said. “We commend Alex on his heroic efforts and are grateful that because of him, a neighbor is alive today.”

When it comes to heroic actions, Tomasello said mail carriers are frequently going “above and beyond” for people while working. He said his coworkers have helped people who have fallen or checked up on someone who hasn’t come out for their mail in a few days.

“Carriers do things to help people on their route … on a somewhat regular basis,” he said. “We’re doing the best that we can and we care about our communities.”

