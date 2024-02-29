Newcastle Man in Critical Condition After I-95 Crash

A Newcastle 19-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries on Monday, Feb. 26 while driving on Interstate 95 near mile marker 113 in Augusta.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Jack Duncan was driving his silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma northbound just before 7:30 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and into the median, striking a tree.

Speed and road conditions, along with the weather, are considered factors, the press release said.

Duncan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Duncan, the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken to Maine General Hospital in Augusta and then LifeFlighted to the Maine Medical Center in Portland. He remains in critical condition as of Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Department of Public Safety urges any witnesses of the crash to contact Trooper Keith Barton at 624-7076.

