Newcastle Referendum Sees High Turnout as Voters Approve All Articles

Newcastle residents approved all 23 articles and validated the RSU 48 budget at the polls on Tuesday, June 9 for the annual town meeting by referendum.

The town shifted to secret ballot after residents voted on the change at last year’s annual town meeting in an effort to increase voter participation. A total of 847 ballots were cast June 9.

Due to an excess of ballots that were unable to be scanned, results were not reported until the morning of Thursday, June 11 due to the extended time it took to count ballots, according to Newcastle Finance Director Michelle Cameron.

Within the 23-article warrant, residents approved the $3,594,496 total municipal budget, an increase of $2,274 or 0.06% from last year.

Voters also validated the RSU 48 budget for the upcoming fiscal year, 665-149. The $14,054,124.27 budget was approved by Bremen, Damariscotta, and Newcastle residents at an open town meeting on May 13.

At the polls on June 9, Bremen residents validated the budget with a vote of 301-65. Damariscotta residents voted 579-121 to validate the budget.

Newcastle will be responsible for $4,020,062.07, an increase of $190,354.12 or 4.97%. Bremen will be responsible for providing a total of $2,023,240.75, an increase of $222,213.24 or 12.34%. Damariscotta will pay $5,158,149.22, an increase of $310,485.13 or 6.4%.

The total county tax for Newcastle is $524,753, an increase of $24,480 or 4.89%.

With the addition of the town’s share in both the education budget and county tax, Newcastle’s total budget is $8,139,312, an increase of $217,108 or 2.74%.

Increases in the municipal budget include general government, which totaled $730,211, an increase of $40,548 or 5.88%; community and public services, $256,586, an increase of $23,990 or 10.31%; planning and development, $126,552, an increase of $11,421 or 9.92%; public safety, $300,906, an increase of $4,918 or 1.66%; and public works, $996,380, an increase of $20,469 or 2.10%.

Decreases in the budget include debt service, totaling $233,861, a decrease of $14,055 or 5.67%; transfer to reserves, $945,000, a decrease of $83,500 or 8.2%; and harbor, $5,000, a decrease of $1,517 or 23.28%.

Residents passed Article 23, which asked if the town should discontinue Robinson Road. With approval and closure, Newcastle Select Board member Rufus Percy will take care of the road as an extension of his driveway. The final vote for Article 23 was 512-170.

All seats were uncontested this year for Newcastle.

Incumbent and current chair Tor Glendinning was reelected for his third three year term on the select board with 563 votes. Percy was reelected for this second three-year term on the select board with 443 votes.

Elizabeth Ball was reelected for her second three-year term on the RSU 48 Board of Directors with 649 votes.

Angela White was elected for the two-year term to the Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Board of Trustees with 661 votes. White was appointed earlier this year to fill a seat vacated by Louis Rector, who had moved out of Newcastle.

The Newcastle Select Board will next meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, at 86 River Road.

For more information, call 563-3441 or go to newcastlemaine.us.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

