Newcastle Residents Weigh In On Annual Town Meeting Articles

The Newcastle Select Board held a public hearing to discuss the recommend municipal budget and the other articles residents will consider at the annual town meeting by referendum on Monday, April 13.

The board finalized the annual town meeting warrant at their regularly scheduled meeting that took place after the public hearing.

The recommended municipal budget is $3,594,496, an increase of $2,274 or 0.06% from last year.

Increases in the municipal budget include general government totaling $730,211, an increase of $40,548 or 5.88%; community and public services, $256,586, an increase of $23,990 or 10.31%; planning and development, $126,552, an increase of $11,421 or 9.92%; public safety, $300,906, an increase of $4,918 or 1.66%; and public works, $996,380, an increase of $20,469 or 2.10%.

Decreases in the budget include debt service totaling $233,861, a decrease of $14,055 or 5.67%; transfer to reserves, $945,000, a decrease of $83,500 or 8.2%; and harbor, $5,000, a decrease of $1,517 or 23.28%.

With the addition of Newcastle’s share of the RSU 48 budget and county tax, the town’s total budget is $8,139,312, an increase of $217,108 or 2.74%.

The RSU 48 Board of Directors recommended a $14,054,124.27 education budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Newcastle’s share of the budget is $4,020,062.07, an increase of $190,354.12 or 4.97%. Voters from Newcastle, Bremen, and Damariscotta will consider the budget during the district budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 in the Great Salt Bay Community School gym. (See related article in this edition.)

The total county tax for Newcastle is $524,753, an increase of $24,480 or 4.89%.

“We’re trying to balance those needs and recognize both the school budget is up and the county budget is up, the board made some decisions about trying to keep the municipal budget flat from last year to this year,” Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said.

At last year’s annual town meeting, residents approved for this year’s warrant be voted on by secret ballot. At the public hearing, some residents voiced their concern about the new approach.

Resident Roger Wilcox, who said he would vote against the municipal budget because he believes it is too much of a financial burden, told the board he was against voting by secret ballot because it takes away from the public’s ability to provide input and have thorough discussion about the articles.

“I absolutely think we should have an in-person town meeting, and we don’t,” Wilcox said.

The board said it hopes to increase voter participation with the secret ballot. Board member Karen Paz said it is not a permanent change and if voters are not a fan of the new system, the town can always revert back to an open town meeting. The board mentioned crafting an exit poll to get feedback on this matter.

Wanda Wilcox voiced concerns about the size of the town’s government, particularly in the amount of positions and the costs that come with more town employees. She said she was also worried about the amount of money going in to salting the roads, adding she would prefer salted sand instead.

Elsewhere in the warrant, Article 23 asks residents to decide on whether the town should discontinue Robinson Road. At a public hearing on March 26, Sutherland said if voters approve the proposed discontinuation, select board member Rufus Percy would take care of the road as an extension of his driveway.

Sutherland said many of the articles following the budget deal with authority given to the select board or the treasurer to work on a daily basis, rather than going to a special town meeting.

Also on the ballot are two select board seats, one school board seat, and one Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Board of Trustees seat.

Incumbent Tor Glendinning is running for his third three-year term on the Newcastle Select Board. Percy is running for his second three-year term.

Elizabeth Ball is running for her second three-year term to represent Newcastle on the RSU 48 Board of Directors.

Angela White is running for the two-year term on the sanitary district’s board of trustees. White was appointed earlier this year to fill a seat vacated by Louis Rector, who had moved out of Newcastle.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, at 86 River Road.

For more information, call 563-3441 or go to newcastlemaine.us.

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