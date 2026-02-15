Newcastle Sets Special Town Meeting To Clarify Bond Debt

The Newcastle Select Board has scheduled a special town meeting to correct a clerical error involving interest on two previously approved bonds for Monday, Feb. 23.

Town Manager Kevin Sutherland told the board at its meeting on Monday, Feb. 9 that he was informed by the bond counsel a special town meeting was required to be held prior to the end of March in order to secure funding for the current year.

One bond for paving and road reconstruction projects was initially approved at the annual town meeting in June 2025 for a total of $900,000. The other bond, for the purchase of a KME pumper fire truck was initially approved at up to $565,000 by town residents in March 2024.

The upcoming vote will ratify the previous approvals while including the required financial statements.

According to the proposed warrant, an updated estimate for the capital roads bond is $712,970.90, of which principal is $600,000 with an estimated interest at variable rates between 2.921% and 3.450% over 10 years totaling $112,970.90.

The updated estimated debt service for the fire truck is $475,313.93, of which principal is $400,000 with an estimated interest at variable rates between 2.921% and 3.450% over 10 years totaling $75,313.93.

Both bonds currently reflect savings over their initial approved amounts. There is currently $200,000 in the reserve account for the fire truck with an additional $56,000 being added from this year’s budget requiring only $400,000 more to meet the truck’s $656,000 price.

“It is critical for us to do this at this time,” Sutherland said, citing the need to have funds available to ensure delivery of the new fire truck in the fall.

“We are not asking the residents at this upcoming special town meeting for additional money,” said select board member Ben Frey. “We are asking them to reauthorize previous authorizations … and for less money.”

The special town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station.

In other news the board appointed a new member to serve a two year term on the Alewives Fish Committee, which is made up of members from Newcastle and Nobleboro.

Ezra Beaver, a Newcastle resident since 2023, has 15 years of experience as an environmental scientist and according to a statement he provided to Sutherland, grew up catching alewives for bait in Rhode Island.

The board considered a total of three candidates for the position, which became vacant in December at the passing of longtime committee member Jim Brinkler.

Following a scheduled executive session, the board authorized the town manager to sign a general legal services agreement with attorney Peter Drum, of Damariscotta, for a flat annual fee of $30,000 payable in quarterly installments.

According to the contract, ordinance creation or significant ordinance modification requiring more than two meetings is excluded from the scope of the agreement and will be billed at $250 per hour. Litigation and enforcement matters are also excluded from the scope of the agreement and will be billed at $400 per hour with a $2,000 upfront retainer per matter.

The agreement is effective retroactively from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The board also approved a new Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station contract for calendar year 2026. The town will pay $166,869.28 for the service, an increase of $16,739.75 or 11.15% from last year.

The select board’s next meeting will take place immediately following the special town meeting on Feb. 23 at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station. For more information, call 563-3441 or go to newcastlemaine.us.

(Bisi Cameron Yee is a freelance photojournalist and reporter based in Nobleboro. To contact her, email cameronyeephotography@gmail.com.)

